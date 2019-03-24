Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 24, 2019

The late Andy McMahon

The death has occurred of Andy McMahon, Abbey Road, Clonmel. Andy, sadly missed by his loving family, son Michael, brothers Paddy, Ollie, Peter, Anthony, Tommy and Brian, sisters Kate, Phil, Betsy, Marion and Eileen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his uncle Tony, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Donations, if desired, to Sjogrens Syndrome Care of Fennessy's Funeral Home.

The late Jeremiah (Jerry) Darmody

The death has occurred of Jeremiah ( Jerry) Darmody, Newhill, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles. Jeremiah (Jerry), peacefully after a short illness in the excellent care of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Jerry (in his 94th year), predeceased by his wife Hannah, and deeply regretted by his children Jerry, Seamus, Eamon, John, Timothy, Ailish, Anna-Marie, Catherine, Colum, Cyril and Andrew, his sister Alice (Sr. M.Joseph), his grandchildren, great-granddaughter, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Phyl Dwyer, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.Reposing in Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Monday, 25th March, 2019 from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Kevin's Church, Littleton. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

The late Tommy Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Tommy Mulcahy, Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh, club president of Nenagh Eire Óg GAA, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Sarah and John. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, son-in-law Mikie, daughter-in-law Jenny, grandchildren Michael, Thomas, Gemma and Sean, sisters Anne and Josie, brother Chris, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.Reposing on Sunday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church for Funeral Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice. House private please.

The late Michael Barry

The death has occurred of Michael Barry, Greenfields Lodge, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, March 23rd 2019, peacefully in Waterford Regional Hospital. Michael; son of the late Bill and brother of the late Kevin; sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Sinéad, children Nicole, Rowan and baby Keeva, mother Kathleen, brothers Martin, Paul, David, Liam and Shane, sisters Mary and Cathriona, father-in-law Terence, mother-in-law Joan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at his sister Cathriona’s residence in Summerhill, Annacarty, Monday evening from 4 o’c until 8 o’c. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30 o’c in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty, with burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research.

The late Patrick Parlon

The death has occurred of Patrick Parlon, Jones Road, Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Whitepark, Roscrea. Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sister-in-law Alice, nieces Mary and Barbara, nephew Michael, grandnieces Alison and Ruby, grandnephews Michael, Brian and Axel, extended family and many friends in Dublin.Funeral Mass to take place in St. Francis Xavier Church, Gardiner Street, Dublin on Monday morning at 11am followed by removal to St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, for prayers and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery (arriving at approx. 2.30pm at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea).