Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, April 2, 2019

The late Kathleen Bond

The death occurred on Sunday, 31st March 2019, of Kathleen Bond (nee Barry), Croan, Clonmel, and formerly of Coolcotts, Wexford. Kathleen passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister May (Mary) McGuinness, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, sons Martin, Nicholas and Patrick, daughters Mary, Elizabeth and Kathleen, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law Kitty and Angela, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Clonard, Wexford. Funeral Mass on arrival at 2.00pm followed by burial in Crosstown Cemetery, Wexford. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Linda Conway

The death has occurred of Linda Conway (née Ryan), Station Road, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, April 1st 2019. (Peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda: Predeceased by her husband Cyril and sons Patrick and Ross. Sadly missed by her daughters Margaret (Greene), Sandra (Coatta) and Carol (Harris), son Thomas, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.Reposing at her home, Wednesday (April 3rd) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in St Senan’s Cemetery, Knockavilla. House private Thursday morning, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Mary O'Hehir

The death has occurred of Mary O'Hehir, Coolkill, Ballycahill, Thurles. Beloved daughter of Mary and the late Jerry. Predeceased by her brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her mother, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Julie and Katie, grandnephew Michael, uncle Sean, aunt’s Peggy and Bridie, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Tuesday evening from 6.30 pm with removal at 8 pm to St. Cathaldus Church, Ballycahill. Requiem on Wednesday at 11.30 am followed by burial in Upperchurch Cemetery.

The late Mary O'Meara

The death has occurred of Mary O'Meara (née Dempsey), 'St. Judes', Borroway, Thurles and formerly Wolfhill, Laois. Mary, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, brother Pat, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening, April 2nd, from 5pm to 8pm. Private cremation on Wednesday, April 3rd, in Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. House private on Monday evening and Wednesday morning please.

The late Mary Riordan

The death has occurred of Mary Riordan (née Nash), Ryninch, Ballina, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital. Wife of the late Denis. Sadly missed by her loving son Denis and partner Catherine, sisters Nancy and Kathleen, brother in law Jim, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home Killaloe this Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal to Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Templekelly Cemetery, Ballina.

The late Pat Ryan

The death has occurred of Pat Ryan, O'Mahoney Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday evening, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Marian Mulcaire

The death has occurred of Marian Mulcaire, London and formerly Iona Avenue, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Tammy and Stacey, seven grandchildren, sisters Margaret (Heaney), Suzanne (Kenehan) and Breda, brothers Michael, Billy and Jodie, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Cremation took place in London on 22nd October 2018. Memorial Mass on Friday 5th April in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11am. Followed by Interment of Ashes in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.