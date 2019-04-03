Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, April 3, 2019

The late Christy Roche

The death has occurred of Christy Roche, O'Neill Street, Clonmel. 1st April 2019. Peacefully at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at O Donoghue's Funeral Home, on Wednesday evening from 5pm. With removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Patrick Leahy

The death has occurred of Patrick Leahy, Ardavillane, Tipperary Town. April 1st 2019. Patrick, in the loving care of the staff of Deerpark Nursing Home, Shronell. Sadly missed by his brother Bernie, sisters Maura (Keating), Peggy (Vesey) and Betty (Jackson), brothers-in-law Michael Jackson and Michael Vesey, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anna Marie Morrissey

The death has occurred of Anna Marie Morrissey (née Morrissey), Conor’s Close, Cashel and formerly Patrick’s Place, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. April 1st 2019, peacefully at home. Anna Marie, beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Mary, sister of the late Bernie and Paddy and grandmother of the late Kyle. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Moddie, daughters Leanne and Michelle and their partners Shane and Ricky, sons Jason and Brian and their partners Shauna and Chloe, grandchildren Lucas, Faye Marie, Mia, Arianna, Aliesha, Aurora and Roseanna, brothers Davy, Danny, Clive, Michael and Joe, sisters Rosie, Breda, Noreen and Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Irena Stanley

The death has occurred of Irena Stanley, Leeds, England and Carney, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. After an illness bravely borne. Much loved and missed mother and grandmother by her sons Fred and Alan, daughter -in-law Tracey and partner Rebecca, sisters Susan Reid, Ruby Drought, Ivy Singerland, brother Harry Stanley, brother-in-laws Billy Reid and Richard Drought. Deeply missed by her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and all the extended family and friends both in Ireland and England. Receiving and blessing of her ashes on Saturday, 6th April, at 8pm in Aghancon Church of Ireland, Roscrea, Co. Offaly E53 D282.

The late John Troy

The death has occurred of John Troy, Claremount Estate, Navan and formerly Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at his residence. He will be sadly missed by his wife Ellen, sons John and Jason, daughters Georgina, Deirde, Sinead and Tara, grandchildren Natasha, Jamie, Michael, Lisa, Alice, Rebecca, Ryan, Thomas, Jack, Kyran, Lauren, Dylan and Josh, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at James Fox's Funeral Home, Abbeylands, Navan on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.45am to St. Mary's Church, Navan arriving for 10.30am Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers or Mass cards please.