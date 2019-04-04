Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, April 4, 2019

The late Ben McGuire

The death has occurred on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 of Ben McGuire, Strawhall, Fermoy, Co Cork and formerly of Elm Park, Clonmel. Ben passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his father Christy he will be sadly missed by his loving mother Ann, brother Chris, sisters Sarah and Donna, brother-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law Caroline, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Margaret Babe Toohey

The death has occurred of Margaret Babe Toohey (née Kenny), Springfield, Moneygall, Tipperary. Late of the Four Roads, Loughawn, Dunkerrin, Birr, Co. Offaly. Predeceased by her beloved husband Johnny, daughter Mary (Moroney) and son Noel. Always loved and remembered by her forever grateful & heartbroken children John, Liam, Eamon, Breda, Brendan and Ailish, Brother Sean together with daughters and sons-in-law, adoring grandchildren, nieces & nephews and extended family. A centre within her community Babe will always be missed by her many close friends and neighbours. Reposing at her son Eamon and Bridget's home, Loughawn, Dunkerrin, E53 A257 this Friday from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Saturday to Dunkerrin Parish Church at 11 o'c. Followed by burial in Dunkerrin new Cemetery. "House private on Saturday morning please."

The late Mary Cody

The death has occurred of Mary Cody (née Moylan), Coole, Portroe, Nenagh, peacefully, at University Hospital Galway, beloved wife of Paddy and loving mother of Maura, Pat, Kay, Seamus and Des. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Mary and Maureen, son-in-law Emmet, partner Denis, her adored grandchildren Oonagh, Meadbh, Shane, Phelim and Pádraig, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing on Friday 5th at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery (Portroe).

The late JJ (Jedge) Moroney

The death has occurred of J.J (Jedge) Moroney, (Barrack Hill, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary) April 2nd 2019. J.J. (Jedge) predeceased by his brothers Billy and John, and sister Lelia. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, children Rachel, Roland, Rebecca and Ross, brothers Michael and Martin, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Amanda, sons-in-law Wulf and Garry, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Heather and Cara, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Thursday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.