Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, April 5, 2019

The late John Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of John Fitzgerald, Cooleen's Close, Clonmel. 3rd April 2019 suddenly. Very deeply regretted by his wife Bridget, sons Martin and Brian, daughter Rebecca, grandchildren, brothers Paul and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday at 1.45pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards to St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Paddy Flynn

The death has occurred of Paddy Flynn, Garryskillane, Tipperary Town and late of Ballyfaron, Co Roscommon, April 3rd 2019, Paddy. Husband of the late Helen. Sadly missed by his loving family, Michéal, Denise and Kieran, grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Mary and Gabriel, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Tipperary and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late James Jones

The death has occurred of James Jones, Leitrim Place, Wicklow Town and formerly Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, 4th April 2019 in his 95th year, peacefully in the loving care of Liza and staff at the Knockrobin Hill Care Home, Wicklow. Loving husband of the late Moya, sadly missed by his loving daughter Betty, son Seamus, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Stephen, David, Siobhan and Emma, nephew Edward, extended family, relatives and friends. James will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town ( A67 E003 ) from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm this Friday evening with removal Saturday morning at 9.15 am from his home Leitrim Place (walking via Fitzwilliam Square) to St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town arriving for 10.00 am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery. Enquiries to McCrea's Funeral Home, Wicklow Town 0404 - 69000.

The late Elizabeth (Lil) Cahill

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Cahill (née Kennedy), Friarstown, Grange, Kilmallock. Late of St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick. Formerly of Keeper Hill, Tour, Newport, Co Tipperary. Elizabeth (Lil) passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jeremiah Cahill. Sadly missed by son John, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Emer, son-in-law Brian and grandchildren Ruairi, Beatrice & Olivia, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.