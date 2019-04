Tipperary deaths and funerals - Sunday, April 14

Sr Ann Margaret Lynch

- Cahir, County Tipperary / Bon Secours, Cnoc Mhuire, College Road, Cork

Reposing at the Bon Secours Cnoc Mhuire, College Road, Cork, on Sunday from 4pm, followed by evening prayer at 7pm. Requiem mass at Cnoc Mhuire on Monday at 11am, followed by burial at St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd.

Mary Kennedy (née McNulty)

- Gurtlassobrien, Ballina /Killaloe, County Tipperary

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Sunday from 5-8pm. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina, on Monday for 11.30am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Templekelly Cemetery. House private.