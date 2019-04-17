Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, April 17, 2019

The late Michail Cojocaru

The death has occurred of Michail Cojocaru, Cimislia, Moldova, and A.B.P. Nenagh, who passed away peacefully, following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family in Beaumont Hospital, 16th of April 2019. Reposing on Thursday 18th of April from 6pm until 8pm at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh. All welcome. Followed by private cremation.

The late Daniel (Don) Loughnane

The death has occurred of Daniel (Don) Loughnane, Collins Park, Thurles. April 16th 2019, (peacefully) at his residence surrounded by his family, Husband of the recently Deceased Delia. Deeply regretted by his loving son’s Seamus, Mark, and Alan daughter’s Mary and Helena, sons-in-law Jim and Michael, daughter-in-law Clare, grandchildren Donna, Dean, Conor, Kate, Adam, Megan, Billy and Jack, great-grandchildren Dylan, Jayden and Rhys, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Wednesday evening at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles from 7 o'clock to 9 o’ clock with removal to The Cathedral of the Assumption arriving at 9.30 o’ clock. Funeral Liturgy on Holy Thursday morning at 11.00 o’ clock. Burial afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Brid McCullough

The death has occurred of Brid McCullough (née Coffey), 4 Dalcassian Drive, Ennis, Co.Clare and formerly of Birdhill, Co. Tipperary - April 16th Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Cahercalla Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Niall. Deeply regretted by her loving children Olga, Helen, Roderick, Padraigh, Paul, Gertrude & Niall junior, grandchildren Leonard, Richard, Kevin, Ashling, Eimear, Darragh, Ronan, Alan, Meadbh, Niamh, Faye, Cian, Niall, Holly, Adam, Elin, Embar, Danielle & Zoe, great grandchildren, brothers Eamonn, Paul, Michael & John, sisters Margaret, Helen & Teresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours. Reposing this Holy Thursday at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis st., Ennis from 6 o'clock with removal to the Ennis Cathedral at 8 o'clock. Funeral Service on Good Friday at 11 o'clock followed by Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Donations if desired to Cahercalla Hospital.

The late Michael Murray

The death has occurred of Michael Murray, England and 31 Woodland Heights, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Funeral arriving at St. Molleran’s Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday, April 17th, for Funeral Mass at 5pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday, April 18th, at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The late Edward Purcell

The death has occurred of Edward Purcell, St. Patrick's Tce., The Commons, Thurles. Edward peacefully at his residence (predeceased by his parents, sister and brother) deeply regretted by his loving brothers John, Michael and Gerry, sisters Lelia, Noreen, Alice, Teresa and Martha, uncle, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends.Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Wednesday, 17th April, 2019 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry arriving at 7.30 pm Funeral Ceremony Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Old Churchyard, Ballingarry. No flowers please, donation, if desired, to South Tipp Home Care Team.