Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, April 18, 2019

The late Jake Anderson

The death has occurred of Jake Anderson, Fernville, Clerihan, Clonmel.15th April 2019, suddenly following an accident. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Seamus and Claire, sisters Chloe, Gemma, Leah, Sophia and Avril, brothers Callum and Patrick, grandparents, uncles, aunts, nephew Fionn, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Michael’s Church, Clerihan on Friday at 11.45am for Funeral Liturgy at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. House private please.

The late Margaret (Madge) Quigley

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Quigley (née Rigney), Yewston Estate & late of Sarsfield Street, Nenagh; and Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossary. Predeceased by her beloved husbamd Joe & son Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul and Fergus sister Bernie (Fitzpatrick), grandchildren Katie, Laura, Emily and Claire, daughters-in-law Anne & Elaine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 4 o'c with removal at 5.30 o'c to arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 6 o'c. Prayer service on Saturday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Cancer Society

The late Mary Swords

The death has occurred of Mary Swords (née Dudley), Pearse Park, Tipperary Town and late of New Inn, Co Tipperary, April 17th 2019. Mary, wife of the late Bobby. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons John, Robert, Patrick and Richard, daughters Margaret, Breda and Linda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm in St Michael's Church and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery.

The late Sr. Claire Fogarty

The death has occurred of Sr. Claire Fogarty, Presentation Convent, Thurles and Drom, Co. Tipperary. April 16th, 2019 in the loving care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her sister Catherine, her brother Fr. John and sister-in-law Aine. Deeply regretted by her Presentation Community, her brother Con, nieces Mary and Brigid, nephews Jerry and Patrick, grandnieces and grandnephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives and friends.Reposing in the Convent Chapel, Thurles, on Good Friday from 4 p.m. with prayers at 6.30 p.m. Funeral Liturgy in Convent Chapel on Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in Drom Cemetery.

The late Edward (Ned) Spillane

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Spillane, Highfield Grove, Clonmel and formerly Ballinbrittig, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. A former sergeant of the Defence Forces, Ned passed away on Wednesday morning after a long illness, bravely fought, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Marie and family members in Ballinbrittig, Carrigtwohill, he will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Caroline, Rosemarie, Paula, Catherine, Valerie, Siobhán and Jenny, sons Patrick, Eddie and Stephen, sisters Kate and Noreen, brother Patsy, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law Herbie, Paddy, Pa, Liam, Steff and Cathal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and his beloved dog Sheba.Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 CP28) on Holy Thursday afternoon from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal will take place at 11.00am on Good Friday to St Oliver’s Church, Clonmel. Funeral Liturgy on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Friday morning, please.

The late Bridget Sheehan

The death has occurred of Bridget Sheehan (née Ryan), Walsh Bog, Killusty, Fethard, Co. Tipperary and late of Glenanore, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford, wife of the late Tom Sheehan and sister of the late Sean, 16th April 2019. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters Michael, Patrick, T.J, John, Vera, Rena and Eleanor, her adoring grandchildren Leanne, Thomas, Aoife, Jamie and Cian, son-in-law Robert, daughter-in-law Hazel, sisters Margaret, Eileen and Nora, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 4pm. Removal on Sunday at 9.30am to the Sacred Heart Church, Killusty for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas (Tom) Flynn

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Flynn, Kennedy Park, Thurles. Suddenly, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving family; son Sean, daughters Martha and Sharon, grandchildren Tom, Robbie, Nikki, Michael and Johnny, daughter-in-law Alice, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 18th April from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Joseph and Brigid Church, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles on Friday 19th at 12.15 for Funeral Liturgy at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.