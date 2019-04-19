Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, April 19, 2019

The late Gary Tobin

The death occurred on Thursday 18th April 2019 of Gary Tobin, Glenconnor Heights, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by his mother Jackie, Gary will be sadly missed by his son Brandon, dad Anthony, brothers Sean, Anthony & Christopher, sisters Shirley, Amber, Laura and Kadie, grandmother Carmel, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 D2V5) on Saturday from 3.00pm to 6.00pm, with prayers at 5.00pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Kathleen O'Heney

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Heney (nee Doherty) 'The Grove', Lisobyhane, Emly, Co. Tipperary, April 16th 2019, Kathleen, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Paul, sons Ted and Eamonn, her infant sons Michael and William, her granddaughter Denise, her brothers Tom and John Doherty and her sister Bridie English. Deeply regretted by her sons John and Brendan, her daughters-in-law Josephine, Catherine and Philomena, her sister Teresa Corbett (Brensha) and Noeline Heffernan (Dillon St), her adoring grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday evening from 6pm to 8.30pm arriving at St. Ailbe's Church, Emly at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Swords

The death has occurred of Mary Swords (née Dudley), Pearse Park, Tipperary Town and late of New Inn, Co Tipperary, April 17th 2019. Mary, wife of the late Bobby. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons John, Robert, Patrick and Richard, daughters Margaret, Breda and Linda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm in St Michael's Church and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery.

The late Margaret (Madge) Quigley

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Quigley (née Rigney), Yewston Estate. Formerly of Sarsfield Street, Nenagh & Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe & son Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul and Fergus sister Bernie (Fitzpatrick), grandchildren Katie, Laura, Emily and Claire, daughters-in-law Anne & Elaine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 4 o'c with removal at 5.30 o'c to arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 6 o'c. Prayer service on Saturday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Cancer Society