Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, April 20, 2019

The late Orlando Di-Ruzza

The death has occurred of Orlando Di-Ruzza, formerly of Rockfield, Glenconnor, Clonmel and Church St., Cahir, Co. Tipperary, 17th April 2019, suddenly, following an accident. Sadly missed by his heartbroken children Silvana and her partner Gary, Daniela and Carlo and family, grandson, mother, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at his daughter’s residence Rockfield, Glenconnor on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Oliver’s Church on Sunday at 2.45pm for Funeral Mass at 3pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

The late Billy (William) Flaherty

The death has occurred of Billy-William Flaherty, Ambleside, Toberaheena, Clonmel, 19th April 2019. Suddenly, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, son and daughters, Susan (Schaerer), Teresa (McEntegart), Des and Una (Creed), grandchildren, sons in law Peter Gavin and Michael, sister Teresa (Treanor), brothers Michael, Sean, Frank, Tom and Bernie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Rose Luddy

The death has occurred of Rose Luddy (née O'Keeffe), Gortmalogue, Clonmel. Removal from Fennessy’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown for Liturgy of the Word on arrival at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Patrick (Pat) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) O'Dwyer, (Greystones, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Knockavilla, Co. Tipperary) – April 19th 2019 peacefully surrounded by his girls and in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Patrick (Pat); dearly beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Nicole, Elaine and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son-in-law Graeme, grandsons Patrick and Jack, brothers John and Martin, sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, his gran aunt Josie, relatives and friends. Funeral Requiem Mass on Monday 22nd April at 10am in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones followed by cremation thereafter. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Tom Quinlan

The death has occurred of Tom Quinlan. Formerly Barrabue , Skeheenarinky; Upper Main Street, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary. On April 19th 2019 at South Tipperary General Hospital, Tom brother of the late Dan and Paddy, deeply regretted by his cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Saturday at St Theresa's hospital Clogheen from 5pm to6pm followed by removal to the Church of a the Assumption Ballyporeen. Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Burncourt Church Grounds. May he rest in peace.

The late Christy Tully

The death has occurred of Christy Tully, Chapel Hill, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary, 18th April 2019, peacefully at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh. Sadly missed by his loving brother Mickey Joe, nieces and nephew, grand nieces and grand nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, Monday 22nd from 6.00pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill. Requiem Mass, Tuesday 23rd, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Gary Tobin

The death occurred on Thursday 18th April 2019 of Gary Tobin, Glenconnor Heights, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by his mother Jackie, Gary will be sadly missed by his son Brandon, dad Anthony, brothers Sean, Anthony & Christopher, sisters Shirley, Amber, Laura and Kadie, grandmother Carmel, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 D2V5) on Saturday from 3.00pm to 6.00pm, with prayers at 5.00pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.