Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, April 21, 2019

The late Pamala (Pam) Kelly

The death has occurred of Pamala (Pam) Kelly (née Dungan), Rossmore Village, Tipperary Town and late of Mill Road, Saggart, Co. Dublin, April 19, 2019. Pamala (Pam), sadly missed by her loving family, husband Robert, son Raymond and partner Karalina, grandson Luke, brothers, sisters, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Easter Monday, form 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Finian’s Church, Newcastle, Co. Dublin, at 1pm and burial afterwards in Saggart Cemetery.

The late James Clutterbuck

The death has occurred of James Clutterbuck, Viewmount, Mohober, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary; Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary; Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Saturday 20th April 2019, in the loving care of doctors, nurses and staff at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his beloved wife Angela, his grand-daughter Emily and his sister Mary Gordon. Sadly missed by his loving children William, Emma, Catriona, Thomas, Gerard and Richard, daughters-in-law, Katherina, Hilary, Agata and Irina, son-in-law Nic, Emma's partner Pat, his grandchildren Sam, Caleb, Morgan, Walter, Elizabeth, Sophie, Abi, Alex, Elise, brother-in-law Derek, sister-in-law Nellie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and his wide circle of friends. Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Monday from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 8pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killaghy Cemetery, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. House Private Please.

The late Denis (Dinny) Manton

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny) Manton, Borroway, Thurles, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne, predeceased by his parents and infant sister, deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Geraldine, sons Martin and Denis, daughters Majella and Maria, grandchildren Keith, Shane, Ciara, Martin and Callum, son-in-law Eddie, daughter-in-law Aileen, sisters Margaret, Ena, Marian and Anne, brothers-in-law Stephen, John and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Sunday evening, April 21st from 4.30pm to 7pm, arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, April 22nd at 11am, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

The late John (Johnny) Ryan

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Ryan, Clonard Court, & formerly The Shamrock Pub, Drogheda St., Balbriggan, Dublin, formerly Dolla, Nenagh Co. Tipperary. (Peacefully) in Beaumont hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Rosaleen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his daughters Marion and Pauline, sons Kevin and Paul, his adored grandchildren Melanie, Stuart, Dean, Emma, Jamie (husband of Emma), Billy, Jack and Lily-Rose, great-grandchildren Lauren, Megan, Elen, Thomas and Lewis, great-greatgrandson Johnny, daughters-in-law Cindy and Maria, son-in-law Tom, brother Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4 - 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to S.S. Peter and Paul's Church Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in S.S. Peter and Paul's cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association, donation box in church.