Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, April 22, 2019

The late Matthew (Matt) Geary

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Geary, Finger Post, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, April 20th 2019. Matthew (Matt) husband of the late Maureen. Deeply regretted by his sons John and Andrew, daughter Anne-Marie, sister Bridget, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Declan and Lorri, grandchildren Michael, Ethan, Loren and Myah, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm. Removal at 7.30 o'clock to the Church Of The Assumption, Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

The late Cait O'Meara

The death has occurred of Cáit O'Meara, The Commons, Thurles, Co.Tipperary, 20th April 2019. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Michael, Pat & Sean, daughters Geraldine & Catherine, son-in-law Dick, partners Kathy & Andy, grandchildren Adrian, Nora, Richard & Shane, great grand daughters Lilah & Taylagh, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Tuesday evening from 4.45 o'c to 6.45 o'c. arriving at Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Edward (Ned) Stapleton

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Stapleton, 21 knockanevin, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary and formerly Ranelagh Road, Dublin. Died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Bridie. Beloved father to John and Gerard. Sadly missed by his sons John and Gerard, his daughters in law Kitt and Phil, grandchildren and great-grandson, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening April 21st, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Ileigh Church on Monday morning at 11:30am for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place in Mount Jerome Cemetery, Dublin.

The late Julia Philomena Sullivan

The death has occurred of Julia Philomena Sullivan, Heathfield, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary. Removal on Monday from her residence for 11am funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Clogheen, followed by burial in Shanrahan Cemetery.