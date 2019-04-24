Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, April 24, 2019

The late Mary Bates

The death has occurred of Mary Bates (née Browne) late of Mainstown, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Faugheen on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Edmond Burke

The death has occurred of Edmond (Eddie) Burke late of Goggins Hill, Ballinhassig, Cork / Tipperary. Peacefully at home in Goggins Hill, Edmond (Eddie), late of Ballincollig Barracks and 1st FIELD S&T Collins Barracks and formerly of Tipperary Town. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa (née Murphy), son, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, and extended family, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh O' Connor Ltd. from 5.00pm on (Wednesday) followed by prayers at 7.00pm. Cremation Service at 11.00am on (Thursday) at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The late Margaret Ennis

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Ennis (née McGrath) late of Glenageary, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of both St. Michael’s Hospital and the Altadore Nursing Home, Margaret (Peg), beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Philip, Catharine, Mark, Peter, Michael and Jane, proud grandmother of Conor, Donal, Deirdre, Brendan, Declan, Kate and Anna. Deeply regretted by her family, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Carmel, Sue and Niamh, sister-in-law Joan, nephews Robert and Brian, her extended family and friends. Reposing Wednesday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Thursday to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

The late Gabrielle Kehoe

The death has occurred of Gabrielle Kehoe (née Moloughney) late of Ballydine, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Funeral arriving to Gambonsfield Church, Kilsheelan, on Wednesday for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only please. Donations to St Bridget’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir. House private please.

The late Fr Abe Kennedy PP

The death has occurred of Fr. Abe Kennedy P.P. late of Duniry, Loughrea, Galway / Fethard, Tipperary. Unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of his loving family and under the sensitive care of the Staff of St. Lawrence's Ward, Beaumont Hospital, predeceased by his father Sean and mother Angela. Deeply missed by his sisters Mary and June, their partners Marc and Tom, his nieces Clodagh and Audrey, nephews Bill and Mark, grandnieces Laura, Jess, Becky, Caoimhe and Ellie, grandnephew Kealan, Bishop Kirby and the Priests of the Diocese of Clonfert. Abe will be an enormous loss to his extended family, large circle of friends, the parish of Abbey-Duniry and communities in Portumna and Fethard. Reposing today, Tuesday, April 23rd, in the Church of the Holy Family, Duniry from 8 p.m. with prayers at 10 p.m. Reposing also tomorrow, Wednesday, from 10 a.m. with Mass at 2 p.m. followed by further reposal until 5 p.m. Funeral Mass in Fethard Parish Church, Co. Tipperary on Thursday, April 25th, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Brian Loughman

The death has occurred of Brian Loughman late of High Park, Cappawhite, Tipperary / Finglas, Dublin. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick, Brian. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Rose and Catherine, brother Liam, Michael and Kevin, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Thursday evening (25th April) from 6 pm until 7.30 pm. Arriving in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday for Cremation at 2 pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

