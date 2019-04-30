Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, April 30, 2019

The late Teddy McGrath

The death has occurred of Teddy McGrath, Ballinamona, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Teddy passed away peacefully at St. Teresa's Hospital, Clogheen. Husband of the late Winnie, he will be very sadly missed by his loving daughter Catherine, sister Teresa, brothers Br. Michael and Brendan, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Ciarán, Ella and Tiernan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Catherine's home in Ballinamona (E21 WC56) on this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Wednesday morning from Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kathleen Harty

The death has occurred of Kathleen Harty (née Bray), Hammersmith, London and late of Monsea, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Liam and deeply regretted by her daughters Marie and Angela and sons Tony and Mike, son-in-law Colin, daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Reposing at Barry and Murray’s Funeral Home, Lillie Road, Fulham from 2pm on Tuesday, May 14th, arriving at Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green, Hammersmith at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass takes place on Wednesday, May 15th, at 9.30am with burial afterwards in Mortlake Cemetery.

The late Timothy 'Tim' Peters

The death has occurred of Timothy G. “Tim” Peters, aged 59, Quincy, MA, USA and formerly of Bansha, Co.Tipperary and Co. Clare who passed away April 28th at Season’s Hospice in Milton surrounded b y his loving family. Born and raised in Tipperary, Ireland, he lived in County Clare, Ireland before moving to the states in 1995. He was the owner and operator of Timothy Peters Construction for many years. Tim was a member of the Tipperary Hurling Club in Boston and enjoyed playing cards and darts in the American Legion - Old Dorchester Post. Beloved husband of Valentina A. (Heffernan). Father of Ailish Peters and Eamonn Peters both of Ireland. Grandfather of Molly and Dan O’Sullivan and Lilly Peters. Brother of Rose O’Shea, Pat Peters, Joseph Peters, Margaret Asprey, Jack Peters, Angela Peters, Miriam Peters, and Geraldine Kivlehan. Also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Tuesday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Wednesday morning at 10:30. Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 am in The Church of Annunciation, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Irish Pastoral Centre, 15 Rita Rd, Dorchester, MA 02124.

The late John Quinlan

The death has occurred of John Quinlan, Barronstown, Limerick Junction, Co. Tipperary, April 29th 2019, peacefully in Cluain Arann, Tipperary, John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Andrew, John and Alan, daughter Caroline, brothers Patsy and Nicholas, sisters Bridget, Nuala and Eileen, son-in-law Philip, daughters-in-law Shona, Ruth and Isla, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Tipperary, E34 WD92 Tuesday evening (30th April) from 5 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 12 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Michael (Mike) Stanley

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Stanley, Sarsfield Street (Pound Street), Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly, at home, son of the late Kathleen and Philip. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Tom, Noel and John, sisters Anne, Noreen and Kate, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, extended family and his many friends.Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.