Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 1, 2019

The late Anthony (Tony) Slattery

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Slattery, Friarsgrange, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, April 30th 2019; deeply regretted by his mother Eileen (Needham), sisters Anne, Helen, Geraldine, Majella, Kathleen and Sally, brothers Joe, Jim, Val, Gabriel and William, his uncle John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Thursday from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Red City Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Tom Coen

The death has occurred of Tom Coen, Fr Tirry Park, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, April 30th 2019. Tom, deeply regretted by his daughters Tracey and Mary, sons-in-law, brothers Mick and Pat, sister Annette, grandchildren Sean, Conor, Daniel, Anthony, Joseph, Madeline and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Friday May 3rd from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Mary Fleming

The death has occurred of Mary Fleming, Market Yard and formerly Tipperary Road, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Mary passed away peacefully after a brief illness in the wonderful care of the Matron and staff of St Teresa's Hospital, Clogheen, Co Tipperary. Mary predeceased by her parents Stephen and Kathleen, and her brother David. She will be sadly missed by her loving niece Sinead and her nephew Steve, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at the funeral home, Lower Abbey Street, Cahir, this Thursday evening May 2nd, from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Cahir, for 11.00am Requiem Mass on Friday May 3rd, with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Lorraine Chute

The death has occurred of Lorraine Chute (née Treacy), Grangelough, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mother of Darragh and Keelan; dear daughter of Geraldine and sister of Lillian and Martin; sadly missed by her family, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her home (E41 V3P4) on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. House private Thursday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Suir Haven.

The late George McQuinn

The death has occurred of George McQuinn, Ahenny, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully passed away surrounded in the love and tender care of family & friends at his home. He will be sadly missed by his father and mother Patrick & Mary McQuinn, mother of his children Sylvia McQuinn, his three children Tony, Oisin & Sara, siblings Thomas, Honor, Louise & Mary Rose, extended relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir (E32 EP84) on Thursday (May 2nd) from 3 o' clock to 7 o' clock followed by a celebration of Georgie's Life, "The party as he wished for" at Anthony's Pub, Piltown. Please dress Casually. Cremation will be private to immediate family only at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Mary O'Mahoney

The death has occurred of Mary O'Mahoney, Gurtavoher, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary on 29th April 2019 - Mary. Deeply regretted by her sister Eileen Magner (Cahir), nephew, nieces, neighbours, carers, relatives, friends.Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE 22 on Wednesday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Church of the Sacred Heart Lisvernane at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Bansha cemetery.

The late Dianne Richardson

The death has occurred of Dianne Richardson, Rathmoley, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary, 29th April 2019. Deeply regretted by her husband George, mother Eileen, step-father Ted, brother Paul, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home Killenaule this Wednesday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c, arriving at St. Mary's Church Killenaule at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.