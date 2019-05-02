Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 2, 2019

The late William (Willie) Quigley

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Quigley, Kilbreedy House, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary, 1st May 2019. Son of the late John & Lena. Predeceased by his brothers John Joe, Eddie, Michael and Nicholas, sisters Birdie and Joan. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret Fox and Lena (Sr. Stephanie), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening (2nd May) from 4 o'c with Rosary at 8 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, on Friday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c. Burial immediately afterwards in Crosscannon Cemetery.

The late Francis Maher

The death has occurred of Francis Maher, Shravaralla, Clonoulty, Co.Tipperary, May 1st 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Francis, deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, daughter MaryKate, sons James and Anthony, MaryKate’s partner Eoin, grandson Sean, mother Bridget, brothers Billy, Philip, Tom and Ailbe, sisters Mary and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty at 10am followed by Burial in Clonoulty Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Tom Coen

The death has occurred of Tom Coen, Fr Tirry Park, Fethard, Co.Tipperary, April 30th 2019. Tom, deeply regretted by his daughters Tracey and Mary, sons-in-law, brothers Mick and Pat, sister Annette, grandchildren Sean, Conor, Daniel, Anthony, Joseph, Madeline and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Friday May 3rd from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Mary Fleming

The death has occurred of Mary Fleming, Market Yard and formerly Tipperary Road, Cahir, Co.Tipperary. Mary passed away peacefully after a brief illness in the wonderful care of the Matron and staff of St Teresa's Hospital, Clogheen, Co Tipperary. Mary predeceased by her parents Stephen and Kathleen, and her brother David. She will be sadly missed by her loving niece Sinead and her nephew Steve, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at the funeral home, Lower Abbey Street, Cahir, this Thursday evening May 2nd, from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Cahir, for 11.00am Requiem Mass on Friday May 3rd, with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anthony (Tony) Slattery

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Slattery, Friarsgrange, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, April 30th 2019; deeply regretted by his mother Eileen (Needham), sisters Anne, Helen, Geraldine, Majella, Kathleen and Sally, brothers Joe, Jim, Val, Gabriel and William, his uncle John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Thursday from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Red City Cemetery. Family flowers only please.