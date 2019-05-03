Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, May 3, 2019

The late Dan Duggan

The death has occurred of Dan Duggan, Cherrymount, Clonmel, 1st May 2019 at Rathkeevan Nursing Home. (Ex Garda Síochána). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, daughter Freda, sons Paul, Karl and Sean, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Daire, Roisin, Deirbhile, Sam, Ben, Daniel, Jack and Killian, brother John, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (E91 PK19) on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Chairde.

The late Eamon Mockler

The death has occurred of Eamon Mockler, Haywood Lodge, Clonmel, and formerly of Ballycullen, Mullinahone, 2nd May 2019, peacefully, Eamon, deeply mourned by his sister Pauline, brothers Dick, Pierce, Philip, Thomas and twin brother Michael, nieces Joanne, Ruth, Stephanie, Laura, Natalie and Sarah, nephews James, Ciarán, Niall, Evan and Colm, grandnephews Matthew and Seán, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, all the staff and patients of Haywood Lodge, extended family, relatives and friends. Eamon is predeceased by his parents Johanna and Thomas Mockler and his brother John. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, 4th May, in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Shine Mental Health Services. Family privacy at this time would be appreciated.

The late Mary Darcy

The death has occurred of Mary Darcy (née Corrigan), Portland/ Lorrha, Nenagh. Died peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Predeaced by her loving husband Jimmy, brothers, Martin, Hubie and John. Sadly missed by her loving children Susan, Philip and Seamus, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Paddy, sister Kitty (England), daughters in-law, brother in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large cicle of friends. Arriving at the church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, on Monday morning at 10:50 a.m for 11 a.m funeral mass, followed by burial in the adjoining church yard. Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to the I.C.U. Regional Hospital Tullamore, County Offaly.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Cleary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Cleary, Beechpark, Cahir, Co. Tipperary (formerly of Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo and Manchester) who will be sadly missed by his loving sons Tony, Patrick and Paul, sister Maggie, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Friday evening from 6pm to 7:30pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Frances Cooney

The death has occurred of Frances Cooney (née Cooper), Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, 2nd May 2019, peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff at St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Surrounded by her loving family; sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughters Catherine, Margaret, Genevieve, Martha and Isobel, her mother Peggy, sister Margaret, brothers Michael and Dick, sons-in-law Caleb, Vinnie, William and Mathew, adored grandchildren Lucy, Olan, Max, Sam, Peter, Ava, Sophie and Kate, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir. House private please. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New St, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday evening from 7.30pm followed by removal at 9pm to St Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm followed by burial in Faugheen Cemetery.

The late Michael Cahill

The death has occurred of Michael Cahill, Main St., Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, Niamh & Louise, their mother, Delia, granddaughter, Caragh, his mother, Peg, his partner Chris, son-in-law, Donal, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends especially James. Reposing on Saturday in the GAA centre, Nenagh Rd., Cloughjordan from 4 - 8pm. Funeral arriving for mass on Sunday at 2pm in SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please on Sunday morning.