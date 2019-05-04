Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 4, 2019

The late Patrick 'Hussey' Fitzsimons

The death has occurred of Patrick “Hussey” Fitzsimons, Heywood Road, Clonmel. Hussey passed away peacefully at St Benedict’s Ward, Cashel on Thursday evening surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Annette and sons Glyn and Lee, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Addey and Faye, sons Derek and Ely, grandchildren Kurt, Dean, Cruz, Casey, Ella, Madison, Rhylee, Rocco and Sonny, sisters Maureen (O'Flynn) and Ann (Madigan), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Thomas Hickey

The death has occurred of Thomas Hickiey, Logg, Dolla, Nenagh. Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa and cherished family William, Mary, Paula, Hilary and Fiona, sister Sr. Maureen Hickey (Osf), brother in law Dinny, nephews Liam, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 4 o'c to 6.30 o'c. Remains arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Dolla Graveyard. Family flowers only. House private please.

The late Chanel Byrne

The death has occurred of Chanel Byrne, Galbertstown, Thurles. Chanel, deeply regretted by his sons Shane, Bill, Michael and Matt, daughters Tracy and Emma and their mother Catriona, brothers Paul, Martin, Noel, Sean and Dixie, sister Ena, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the family residence (Galbertstown) on Saturday evening, 4th May from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Sunday morning, 5th May at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Betty Hegney

The death has occurred of Betty Hegney (née Fleming), Kennedy Park, Thurles. After a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her husband Seamus and son Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Kevin and Mark, grandchildren Leá, Samuel, Katie and Tyler, daughters-in-law Gaelle and Cathriona, sisters Ann (Lee) and Mary (Dorney), brothers Seamus and David, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Maura (Hegney) and Betty (Fleming), cousins, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Ardeen Nursing Home, Abbey Road, Thurles on Saturday 4th May from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 5th at 11.30am. Followed by Private cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to NCBI.

The late Tom Hennessy

The death has occurred of Tom Hennessy, Boulera Upper, Knock., Roscrea. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Sean, daughters Anne-Marie, Siobhan, Aileen, sisters Mary and Ann, brother Michael, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm arriving in Curraguneen Church at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial afterwards in Knock Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Dean Maxwell Home.

The late Seanie O'Brien

The death has occurred of Seanie O'Brien, Cappamurra, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, May 3rd 2019.(Peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Limerick University Hospital. Seanie: Sadly missed by his sons Donal, Michael, John, Fergal, Noel and Martin, daughters Ciara, Eileen, Loretta and Aisling and their mother Maureen, partner Alice, brother P, grandchildren, mother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces especially Eileen, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel Clonoulty Sunday (May 5th) , from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am followed by burial in Rossmore Cemetery. House private Monday morning please.