Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, May 5, 2019

The late Bridget Mullins

The death has occurred of Bridget Mullins, Bianconi Drive and River Street, Clonmel, 4th May 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jacinta, sons Paul, Seamus, Desmond and Vincent, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law Teresa Hanrahan and Biddy McGrath, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Oliver’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Joseph (Joe) O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) O'Sullivan, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, 4th May 2019. peacefully in the tender care of all at Deerpark Nursing Home. Joseph (Joe) - Pre-deceased by his daughter Catherine, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, son Stephen, daughters Marie & Christine, sons-in-law John, Shane & Bill, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grand-children Shane, Emma, Rosemary, Alison & Ava, great grandchildren Shannon, Andrea & Helen, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town Monday (May 6th) from 6.00pm; removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Rev Fr. William (Willie) Cusack

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. William (Willie) Cusack, Society of African Missions (late of Carrick-on-Suir and Dublin) - On 4th May 2019, peacefully, at the Society of African Missions, Blackrock Road, Cork; Rev. Fr. William (Willie), predeceased by his parents Richard and Mary Cusack, and by his sister Gemma and brothers Frank and Eamon. Much loved brother of Nuala O'Hagan, Esther O'Hara and Richard. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends, SMA Confreres and the peoples of Nigeria and Zambia. Removal on Sunday evening at 7pm from the Society of African Missions, Blackrock Road to St. Joseph's SMA Parish Church, Wilton. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Hickey

The death has occurred of Thomas Hickey, Logg Dolla, Nenagh. Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa and cherished family William, Mary, Paula, Hilary and Fiona, sister Sr. Maureen Hickey (Osf), brother in law Dinny, nephews Liam, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 4 o'c to 6.30 o'c. Remains arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Dolla Graveyard. Family flowers only. House private please.