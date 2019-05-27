Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 27, 2019

The late John Cantwell

The death has occurred of John Cantwell, Aras Nua Ard, Two-Mile-Borris, formerly The Turnpike, Thurles, Tipperary. John, (suddenly), predeceased by his parents Tommy and Kitty, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his wife Margaret, daughter Sinead, sons Tomás and Eoin, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Katriona, Eoin's Fiancée Mary-Jean, grandkids Victoria, Jessica, Kate and Joe, brothers Thomás, Simon, David and Gerard, sisters Mary, Cait, Josephine and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and special friends.Reposing at his residence (Eircode: E41 CR22) on Tuesday evening, 28th May from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, 29th May to St. James' Church, Two-Mile-Borris for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Blue Door. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Ann Gibson

The death has occurred of Ann Gibson (nee Kinane) Fontenoy Terrace, Thurles and formerly of Ballagh, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary May 23th 2019.(Unexpectedly) at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Ann:Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Paul, daughter Megan, brothers Denis and Michael, sisters Pat, Liz and Marie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Tuesday (May 28th) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11:30am followed by burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

The late Anthony (Tony) O'Connell

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) O'Connell, Lakeside Villas, Dromineer, Nenagh. Late of Bord Gais Eireann. (Peacefully at home). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Gerard and daughter Marnie, sister Ann, son in law Ryan, nephews & nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Remains arriving to Carrig Church, Ballycommon, Nenagh this Wednesday for his Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 2 o'c. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Irish Lifeboats (RNLI). House private please.

The late Eileen Ryan

The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan (née Quinlan), (Cullina, Cappamore, Co. Limerick & formerly of Cullen, Co. Tipperary) May 26th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff in Milford Hospice. Deeply regretted by her much loved family, daughter Aileen, sons Conor, Padraig and Seamus, brother Sean (Quinlan), adored grandchildren Anna, Christian and Donnacha, Aileen’s partner Bob, Padraig’s wife Karen and Seamus’s partner Gillian, sisters-in-law Theresa and Peggy, nieces, nephews, wonderful friend and neighbour Philomena (Gleeson), wonderful friends and cousins Maura (Berkery) and Phyllis (Blackwell), relatives, friends and great neighbours. Reposing in Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore, Tuesday (28th May) from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery. No flowers please by Eileen’s request, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.