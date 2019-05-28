Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The late Michael (Mick) Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Ryan, Ballinteer, Dublin; and Clonmel, 25th May 2019 (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family while in the tender care of the doctors and nurses in St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Very sadly missed by his loving wife Claire, adored daughter Aoife, sister Deirdre, brother Declan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, his pals and colleagues at Eir, neighbours and a wide circle friends. Michael will repose in Fanagans Funeral Home, Wilbrook, Rathfarnham, (D14 W029) on Tuesday (28th May) evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum on Wednesday morning (May 29th), at 10:30am followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W. To celebrate Michael’s life please dress in bright coloured clothing. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society www.cancer.ie

The late Donie English

The death has occurred of Donie English, Cullen, Co. Tipperary, May 26th 2019, Donie, husband of the late Maura. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Nioclás (Nicky), daughters Eilis and Fionnualla, grandchildren Paul, Ruth, Róise, Grace and Alex, sister Bridie, daughter-in-law Anne, sons-in-law Owen and Geno, sisters-in-law Essie, Mary and Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Cullen Tuesday evening, at 4pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The late Michael Craddock

The death has occurred of Michael Craddock, Ashbrook, Oranmore, Co. Galway and formerly of Kennedy Park, Thurles. May 26th , 2019 suddenly his home Michael sadly missed by loving wife Maura, children Sara and Lee. His sisters Terry O’Riordan (Carlow), Marie Bryce- Smith (U.K.), Liz Waters (Thurles). His brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception Oranmore this Wednesday evening for 4.30 p.m. with removal at 6.00p.m. to the adjoining for church for 6.30 pm evening Mass. Requiem Mass for Michael in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Oranmore Galway on Thursday at 11 a.m. followed a burial at St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles at 3.30 approx. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Galway Hospice. House private by request.

The late John Grant

The death has occurred of John Grant, Ballinastick, Glengoole,Thurles. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home in Ballinastick on Wednesday (May 29th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of St Patrick & St Oliver, Glengoole, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in The Old Churchyard, Ballingarry.