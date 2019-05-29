Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The late Mary Duane

The death has occurred of Mary Duane (née Wardick), ‘Villa Maria’, Old Road and formerly of ‘Maryville’, Bank Place, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. May 28th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Marlay Nursing Home, Dublin. Mary, beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Paul, daughter Yvonne, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Nisha, Nathan, Gabi and Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Eileen Maher

The death has occurred of Eileen Maher (née Ryan), Thurlesbeg, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, May 28th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Clare’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital. Eileen, beloved wife of the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Johnny, Liam and Eamon, daughters Mary, Bridget, Margaret, Jodie, Majella, Nora and Christina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.

The late Maureen O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Halloran (née Shortiss), Mitchelstown Road, Cahir, Co. TipperarY. Maureen passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Séan, sons Michael and Kevin, daughter Margaret (Purcell), son-in-law John, grandchildren Brendan, John and Eimear, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on this Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.