Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 30, 2019

The late Annie O'Brien

The death has occurred of Annie O'Brien (née Evans), The Square, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, May 29th 2019, Annie, predeceased by her husband Eddie; deeply regretted by her daughter Cathy, sons Pat and Eddie, daughter-in-law Marilyn, grandson Edward, sisters Noreen, Frances, Maura and Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Thursday, May 30th from, 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Maeve Coffey

The death has occurred of Maeve Coffey (née Ryan), Deerpark Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Cobh, Co. Cork. May 29th 2019, peacefully in St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel. Maeve, beloved wife of the late Jerry. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Aoife, Deirdre, Emer, Niamh and Cliodhna, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Honor, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street.

The late Jack Hayes

The death has occurred of Jack Hayes, Boherleigh, Carney, Nenagh/Kildare/WaterforD, May 29th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Hospice, limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, son Martin (Waterford), daughter Celia (Celbridge), Celia’s partner Mark, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandson Ben, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives & many friends.Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5 o’c to 7 o’c. Funeral arriving to Kilbarron Church on Friday morning at 10.45 o’c for Funeral Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Joan Kennedy

The death has occurred of Joan Kennedy (née Callanan), Rathfarnham, Dublin; Fethard, Co. Tipperary. In the kind and loving care of the staff at Altadore Nursing Home, Glenageary, surrounded by her family; beloved wife of the late Sean and loving mother of Jim, Tony and the late Sheila. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Madeleine, grandchildren James, Susan, Louise and Stephanie, great-grandchildren Sarah, Joe, Jack, Noah, Zoe, Lucia and Santiago, extended family and friends.Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook Rathfarnham on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery.

The late Joe Lonergan

The death has occurred of Joe Lonergan, Marlhill, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Main Street, Ardfinnan) May 29th 2019. Joe husband of the late Mary, pre-deceased by his daughter Fiona. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Tom and Bernard, daughers Eileen and Ann, his brother John and sister Mary, brothers-in-law George and Noel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.Reposing at his residence on Friday, May 31st, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday for 11.30am Mass in Ballybacon Church. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridie Moloney

The death has occurred of Bridie Moloney (née Moher), Corville Road, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Johnny and son Liam. Deeply regretted by her daughters Breda (Quinlan), Mary (Gleeson) and her nephew Bernard Sands. Sons-in-law Michael and Tom, brother Gerry, grandchildren Gillian, Liam, Paula, Leanne, David, Aimee and Tomás, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea Friday evening from 5oc with removal at 7.30, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea 8oc. Funeral Mass Saturday 12oc with burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late Breda Quirke

The death has occurred of Breda Quirke (née Keogh), Bayly Farm, Ballinaclough, Nenagh. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her parents Bill and Noreen, sister Mary, brothers Tom and Pat. Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Sean, Pamela, Oran and Noel and their father John, brothers Liam and Jim, grandchildren Jack, Annie, Billy and Sadie, son-in-law Declan, daughter-in-law and partners Claire, Ruth and Aoife, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Thursday 30th at her home (E45 DK38) from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Ballinaclough for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre and North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Thady Ryan

The death has occurred of Thady Ryan, Toureen, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary on 28/5/2019. Thady peacefully at home after a long illness bravely bourn, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth, his family sons Darren, Aidan & Linda, daughters Martina & Carol, brother, sisters, sons-in-law Martin & Liam, daughter-in-law Edel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aaron, Ava & Erin, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours, special friends Linda Dineen, Matrin Bowes & Denis Fahey, friends, Pallative Care Nurses & I.M.N.D.A Nurses.Reposing at his residence Toureen, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary E34 RX31 on Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at Lisvernane Church Friday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Motor Nerurone Association.