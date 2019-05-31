Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, May 31, 2019

The late Paddy Tobin

The death has occurred of Paddy Tobin, The Chase, Clonmel, and formerly of Kilnockin, Fethard, May 30th 2019, Paddy, peacefully in the care of the staff of the ICU Unit in South Tipperary Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Breda (Walsh); deeply regretted by his loving wife Ellen, his sisters Theresa and Joan, his brothers John and David, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Saturday, June 1st, from 5oc with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 6.45. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Shoer

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Shoer, No1 Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. (Peacefully) 29/May/2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy and daughters Caitriona and Miriam & their partners Gina and Sean. Grandson Aaron. Sister Molly and brother-in-law Noel, sister-in-law Gillian. Nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. Relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to Suaimhneas Nenagh of The Parkinsons Society.

The late Helen O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Helen O'Dwyer, O’Dwyers Funeral Undertakers, O’Mahony Avenue and Kickham St., Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary/ Ballina, Co. Mayo. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, her adoring children Catriona and Tom, son-in-law Rami, grandchildren Maya and Sami, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and her many friends. Reposing at O’Dwyers Funeral Parlour, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday from 4pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial after in Faugheen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Annie O'Connor

The death has occurred of Annie O'Connor (née O'Connor), Lacey Square and formerly of Garranmore, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. May 30th 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Annie (in her 96th year), beloved wife of the late Christopher. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Christy, Richard, Thomas and Bernard, daughters Statia, Zena, Dorothy, Kathleen, Helen, Patricia, Ann, Joan and Theresa, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team, South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Paddy Doherty

The death has occurred of Paddy Doherty, 2 Connolly Park, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, May 31st, from 4:30pm with removal at 6:30pm to St. Molleran's Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 1st, at 11am followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Carrick on Suir River Rescue.

The late Theresa Barry

The death has occurred of Theresa Barry (née Ryan), Galbally, Co. Limerick and formerly of Lattin, Co. Tipperary. 30/5/2019. Funeral arrangements later.