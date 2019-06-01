Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, June 1, 2019

The late Anne Marie Davern

The death has occurred of Anne Marie Davern (née Carroll), Tannersrath, Clonmel. May 30th 2019, Anne Marie, predeceased by her husband Noel; deeply regretted by her daughter Davina, sons Don and Marc, her grandchildren Dáire, Alex, Jessie, Josh and Heather, daughters-in-law, sisters, relatives and friends. Reposing at home in Tannersrath (Eircode E91CX92) on Saturday, June 1st, from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 2nd, in St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Foster Hayes

The death has occurred of Foster Hayes, Castleview, Ballintotty, Nenagh. Devoted husband of Myra. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son Trevor & daughter Trudy, daughter-in-law Nichola, son-in-law Cyril. Greatly loved and cherished grandad of Steven, Andrew, Zoe, David, Sophie and Ava. Dear brother of Grace and the late Joan. Brother-in-law of Johnny, Leslie, Betty and Sylvia. Will be missed by his extended family, great neighbours and many friends. Funeral service at St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Nenagh, on Sunday at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. No flowers, please, Donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice.

The late Teresa Barry

The death has occurred of Teresa Barry (née Ryan), Galbally, Co. Limerick and formerly of Lattin East, Co. Tipperary and recently of The Paddocks, Clonmel. 30thMay 2019. Teresa, predeceased by her husband Mike (Barry's Garage), daughter Martina, brothers Edward &Tom, sisters Mary K, Kitty & Lil. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Gerard & Kevin, daughters Noeleen Breen (Kilkenny), Jacinta Murphy (Clonmel), sister Han (Canada), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, great family friend Peggy Daly, relatives, neighbours & friends.Reposing this Saturday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at Galbally Church Sunday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. House Private Please.

The late Bridie Maloney

The death has occurred of Bridie Maloney (née Moher), Corville Road, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Funeral Mass Saturday, at 12 noon in St. Cronin's Church, Roscrea with burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.