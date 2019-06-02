Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, June 2, 2019

The late Marion Kiely-Marshall

The death has occurred of Marion Kiely-Marshall, (Lissobyhane, Emly, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Rathkea, Tipperary) May 31st 2019, peacefully, in the excellent care of the Staff at Milford Care Centre; predeceased by her father Tom; deeply regretted by her loving husband David, son Tom, daughter Zara, mother Frances, brothers Michael and David, sister Fiona (McCormack), mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew Sean, niece Mia, also her nephews and nieces in Australia, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Tipperary (E34 WD92) on Monday evening (3rd June) from 5.30 o'c until 7.30 o'c. Arriving in St. Ailbe's Church Emly on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'c and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. House private please.

The late Pippa Margaret Elliston-Jones

The death has occurred of Pippa Margaret Elliston-Jones, Busherstown House, Moneygall, Offaly/Moneygall, Tipperary. At Portlaoise hospital, Pippa Margaret beloved daughter of Arron and Shauna.Funeral service on Monday June 3rd. Family members only please. Busherstown will be an open house on Wednesday June 5th 5pm to 8pm

The late John Luke (Johnny) Fraser

The death has occurred of John Luke (Johnny) Fraser, St. Michael’s Ave., Tipperary Town. June 1st, 2019. John Luke (Johnny), sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Susan, Valerie and Cora, son James and their mother Bridie, sisters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. John’s remains will arrive at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary, at 12 noon on Tuesday for burial. Family flowers only, please.

The late Foster Hayes

The death has occurred of Foster Hayes, Castleview, Ballintotty, Nenagh. Devoted husband of Myra. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son Trevor & daughter Trudy, daughter-in-law Nichola, son-in-law Cyril. Greatly loved and cherished grandad of Steven, Andrew, Zoë, David, Sophie and Ava. Dear brother of Grace and the late Joan. Brother-in-law of Johnny, Leslie, Betty and Sylvia. Will be missed by his extended family, great neighbours and many friends. Funeral service at St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Nenagh, on Sunday at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. No flowers, please, Donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice.

The late Mary McGee

The death has occurred of Mary McGee (née McDonnell), (Terenure, Dublin and formerly of Nenagh, Co Tipperary) peacefully on the 1st June 2019, at Mount Tabor Nursing Home, Sandymount Green, beloved wife of the late Edward, loving mother of Paul, Brian and Ann and devoted grandmother of Sarah, Caoimhe, Hannah, Naoise, Douglas and Adam; she will be very sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren , relatives and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Joe McGrath

The death has occurred of Joe McGrath, Ballina, Tipperary/Westmeath/Dublin. Peacefully at the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Formerly of Carraghmore. Predeceased by his wife Anne, daughter Máura, brothers Thomas, Paddy, Michael, Sean and Matt. Sadly missed by his sons Garry and Sean. Grandchildren Rachel, Chloe, Michelle, Greg, Sophie, Eoin and Darragh, sisters in law Breda and Joan , nieces, nephews, Great grandchildren and former colleagues at Tom Hayes Ltd. Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Killaloe this Monday the 3rd of June at 5:30pm with removal to Our Lady and St Luas Church Ballina at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday the 4th of June at 11:30, followed by private ceremony in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The late Peggy O'Riordan

The death has occurred of Peggy O'Riordan, 7 Cullina, Ballina, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter Caroline. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lorraine, sons Tony, Patrick and Finbar, daughters in law, son in law , cherished grandchildren Emma, Alison, Amy , David, Robyn and Liam, great granddaughter Fiadh . Sisters Mary and Joan. Brother Seanie. Nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home Killaloe on Sunday the 2nd of June at 5:30pm with removal at 7:30 to Our Lady and St. Luas Church Ballina. Funeral mass on Monday the 3rd of June at 11:30. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

The late Sinead O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Sinéad O'Sullivan, (Talbot's Grove, Freshford Road, Kilkenny and late of Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary). June 1st 2019 at Aut Even Hospital. Much loved wife of Eoin (Maher), loving mother of Daire, Seán and Clodagh and beloved daughter of Helen and the late John Joe. She will be deeply missed by her husband, sons, daughter, mother, sisters Margaret, Mary and Áine, brothers Enda and John, parents-in-law Tim and Dolores, aunts, uncle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, her Loreto colleagues, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny (R95 FH90) from 4.30p.m. on Sunday (June 2nd) with removal to St. Canice's Church at 7.15p.m. to arrive for Funeral Prayers at 7.30p.m. Funeral on Monday, after 11a.m. Requiem Mass, to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan (Cregaun), John, Madaboy, Murroe, and formerly of Ashroe, Newport, Co. Limerick. June 1st 2019 peacefully at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (nee O’Brien), daughter Marie, son Michael, son-in-law Jerry, grandchildren Peig and Seán, brothers Willie, Pat, Mike and Ger, sisters Mary, Bridget, Anne, and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Monday 3rd June from 6 p.m with removal at 8 p.m. to the Holy Rosary Church Murroe. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 4th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Clonkeen cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice and M.S. Ireland

The late Matty Ryan (Gilly)

The death has occurred of Matty Ryan (Gilly), Hymenstown, New Inn, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, June 1st 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Matty, deeply regretted by his loving wife Tess, family Matty, Helen, Tommy, Pattie and Claire, sons-in-law Kevin and John, daughters-in-law Edit and Kate, grandchildren Chloe, Anna, Julia, Noémi, Ciara, Mark, Matthew, Conor, David, Brian, Emma and Sarah, brother Mickey, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.