Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, June 10, 2019

The late Mikey (Muscles) McGrath

The death has occurred of Mikey (Muscles) McGrath, 70 Tracey Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4-8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10am to St Nicholas’ Church for funeral Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Pieta House.

The late Mary Culham

The death has occurred of Mary Culham (née Cleary), William Street, Nenagh. Late of Main Street, Donaraile. Predeceased by her parents, Sheamie and Sally, and sister Ger (Benjamin). Deeply regretted by her loving family, children Hugh and Emma, brothers Noel, John, Paddy and Arthur, grandchildren Taylor, Dan and Alannah, aunt Tess, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many kind & great friends. Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Further reposing at Stack's funeral home, Doneraile, Co. Cork on Wednesday night from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Donaraile Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Old Court Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House private please.

The late Mary Hogan

The death has occurred of Mary Hogan, Silvermines, Nenagh. Late of Monaquill, Kileen, Templederry. Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the tender and great care of the management and staff Richmond ICU Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved parents, Jim & Ina. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Tom, Jim and Pat, sisters Eileen, Anne, Christine and Imelda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and kind friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Richmond ICU unit at Beaumont Hospital Dublin.

The late Paddy McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Paddy McLoughlin, Ballybrack, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his wife Maura, his sons Philip and Paraic, daughters Mary (Hogan) and Aoife, sister Molly (Flynn), daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Tracy, Claire, Alan, David, Darragh and Eoghan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, Monday evening from 5oc with Rosary at 8 oc. Removal on Tuesday morning from Tierney's Funeral Home at 11.30, arriving at St. Cronan's Church for funeral Mass at 12 oc with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jane (Babs) Quillinan

The death has occurred of Jane (Babs) Quillinan (née Murphy), Mountwilliam, Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary, June 9th 2019.(Peacefully) at the Woodlands, Nursing Home Dundrum. Jane (Babs): Predeceased by her husband Dinny. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Mary (Carew), niece Mai and her husband Tom, grandniece Helena and her husband Mark, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary, on Tuesday (June 11th)from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

The late Timothy Gerard (Gerry) Ryan

The death has occurred of Timothy Gerard (Gerry) Ryan, Belgooly, Cork, late of Littleton, Co. Tipperary on June 8th 2019, at Cork University Hospital. Timothy Gerard (Gerry), beloved husband of Phil (nee Power), Cramers Close and dear father of Grainne and loving granda of Ryan and Saoirse and dear brother of the late Larry, Connie and Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, grandchildren, brother John, sisters Mary and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Kinsale on Monday from 6pm followed by Removal at 7pm to Sacred Heart Church, Belgooly. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2pm, funeral afterwards to Clontead Cemetery. House Private.

The late Conleth Cowan

The death has occurred of Conleth Cowan, St Finnan's, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary. Conleth, son of the late Gerry and brother of the late Siobhan passed away unexpectedly at home. He will be sadly missed by his loving mother Frances, brothers Michael, Sean, Eamon and Brendan, sisters Deirdre, Mary and Fionnula, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Teresa's Hospital, Clogheen.