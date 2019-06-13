Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, June 13, 2019

The late Thomas (T) Barry

The death has occurred of Thomas (T) Barry, Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at his partner Sinead’s residence, Coolnamuck, Carrickbeg, Carrick on Suir on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St Molleran’s Church on Friday at 11, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The late Jack (John D) Gleeson

The death has occurred of Jack (John D) Gleeson. Formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary; Highfield, Ennis Road, Limerick; Ballinoe, Castlemahon, Co. Limerick, and late of 92 Calderwood Road, Donnybrook, Douglas, Co. Cork. Peacefully after an illness bravely borne in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Nora (nee Harnett) and predeceased by his dear wife Sheila and son Conor. Sadly missed by his sons John and Jim, daughters Annemarie and Emma, sister Terry, mother-in-law Mary, daughters-in-law Criona, Cecile, Andrea and Emma’s partner Shane, grandchildren Jack, Pat, Sile, Kate, Joe, Amber, Rebecca, Joe, Conor and Ronan, grand-daughter-in-law Eadaoin, family friend Anne, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours. Reposing in Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday, 13th June, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Clouncagh Church, Knockaderry. Requeim Mass is on Friday, 14th June, at 11am. Cremation Service afterwards at 3pm at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Rathfredagh Cheshire Home.

The late Jeremiah (Jerry) Ryan

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) Ryan, Rossane, Cloneen, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at his residence, 12th June 2019. Jeremiah (Jerry), predeceased by his loving wife Gretta. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Mary, son Dermot, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Friday, 14th June, from 5pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone at 7.30pm for 8pm Rosary. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 15th June, at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone, followed by burial afterwards in Cloneen Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society

The late Michael Toohey

The death has occurred of Michael Toohey, Rathnaleen and late of Silver Street, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Miriam, his children Elaine, Emma, Michael and John, grandchildren Freya, Sarah, Kate, Eva and Sean, brother Jim, sister Eithne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends.Reposing at his home this Friday from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial in Kenyon St. Graveyard. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or North Tipp Hospice.