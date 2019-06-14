Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, June 14, 2019

The late Oliver O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Oliver O'Gorman, Connolly Park, Clonmel and Rossbrien, Limerick City, 11th June 2019, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his daughter Carmel. Sadly missed by his family Olivia, Brian, Sandra, Emma and Margaret, sister Eleanor, brother-in-law Sean, family, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (E91 PK19) on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am with burial immediately after in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Timothy (Tim) Burns

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) Burns, Knockaspur, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Tim, husband of the late Frances. Deeply regretted by his sons & daughters, Josephine, Kevin, John ,Majella, Fiona, Elizabeth, Deirdre & Brian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday evening from 5-7pm. Funeral arriving at SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday at 11.45 for 12 noon Funeral mass and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Con Fogarty

The death has occurred of Con Fogarty, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, in his 97th Year. 13th of June 2019, peacefully at his residence, predeceased by his wife Áine, brother Fr. John, sisters Catherine and Sr. Claire. Deeply regretted by loving family, Mary Carey, Jerry, Patrick and Brigid Frend, daughters-in-law Breda and Mary, sons-in-law Larry and Mathew, grandchildren, Niall, Stephen, Áine, Kate and Siobhán, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.Reposing at his residence this Friday 14/06/2019 from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Drom for Requiem Mass at 11-30am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Kathleen Kit Pollard

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kit Pollard (née Fogarty), 49 Ard Mhuire, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, June 13th at her home in the loving care of her family. Will be sadly missed by her daughters Claire and Fiona, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren John, Kieran, Joseph and Laura, her brother Eamon and partner Thomas.Funeral arriving to the Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning, June 17th at 10.15 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by private Cremation.

The late Thomas Vincent (Tom) Turner

The death has occurred of Thomas Vincent (Tom) Turner, Carrig, Birr, Offaly/Tipperary. 11th June 2019, peacefully, after a brief illness, in the loving care of the staff of The Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by his son Gareth. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, son Brian, daughter Carol, son-in-law Graham, daughter-in-law Hazel, grandchildren, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing on Friday in Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Private removal on Saturday morning to The Church Annunciation, Carrig, for funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Regional Hospital, Tullamore c/o Treacy's Funeral Directors, Shinrone.

The late Catherine (Kate) Cronin

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kate) Cronin (née O'Neill), Mealoughmore, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny and late of Clonmichael, Gortnahoe, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at her residence on Thursday 13th 2019. Pre-deceased by her husband Mattie, son Michael, grandsons Shane and Luke. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Michael, Eamon and Mattie, daughters Mary, Alice, Helen, Catherine, Noreen, Liz and Frances, brother Martin, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her residence on Saturday 15th June from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Nicholas Church, Windgap on Sunday 16th June for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please on Sunday morning. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.