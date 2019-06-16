Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, June 16, 2019

The late Breda Spalding

The death has occurred of Breda Spalding (née Heffernan), St. Patrick’s Avenue, Tipperary Town. June 15th 2019. Breda, sadly missed by her sisters Pauline and Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, tomorrow evening, Monday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Mary Cooney

The death has occurred of Mary Cooney (née Williams), Parkview, Carrick-on-Suir, Co.Tipperary, formerly of Golden, Co. Tipperary and Rathfarnham, Dublin. 15th June 2019, gently and peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jim Cooney, her memory will always be cherished by her daughters Anne, Deirdre and Margaret, her son Michael, grandchildren David, Laura, Áine, Fionn and Dearbhla and her greatgrandson Ben, son in law Ray and daughter in law Mary, granddaughters-in-law Carloine and Gráinne, sister Stella, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Funeral arriving at St. Nicholas Church at 10.20am on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in Faugheen Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital. House private please.

The late Nonie Hayes

The death has occurred of Nonie Hayes (née Condon), Ballingarry, Lower, Ballingarry (SR), Co.Tipperary. Nonie passed away peacefully at her home in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and son Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Pat, Willie and John, her daughters Mary, Noreen, Ann, Margaret, Angela, Kathleen and Helen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and large circle of friends.Reposing in Ronans Funeral Home, Ballingarry this Sunday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church Of The Assumption, Ballingarry. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial in the Old Churchyard Ballingarry.

The late Patricia (Pat) Dunne

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Dunne (née Collier), (late of Templemore and Glasnevin) – June 14th 2019 after a long illness bravely borne at the Mater Private Hospital, Patricia (Pat) beloved wife of Thomas (Ibar) and loving mother of Niamh, Ian, Yvonne and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers John and Billy, sisters Claire (Meagher) and June (Scanlon), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Monday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock with family in attendance, all are welcome. Removal on Tuesday morning to Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock followed by Funeral to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. www.cancer.ie. House private.

The late Eileen Hickey

The death has occurred of Eileen Hickey (née Corbett), Farnane, Murroe, Co. Limerick and formerly of Annacarty and Breansha, Tipperary. 14th June 2019, peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Liam,( late E.S.B. and chairman of Limerick County Council). Sadly missed by her loving sons Padraig and George, daughters Aileen and Majella, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at her home, Farnane, Murroe on Sunday 16th June from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, on Monday 17th for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

The Rev Fr Peter Gerard McGrath

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the death of Rev. Peter McGrath, Kilburry, Cloneen, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary peacefully at Bayler Medical Centre, Dallas. Predeceased by his loving dad Michael F McGrath. A priest of the Diocese of Tyler. We rejoice in the confident knowledge that he is at peace, and we pray that the Lord may grant Father Peter eternal rest. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Betty, brothers; Jim and Milo, sister; Anna, sister-in-law; Patricia, brother-in-law; Bill, nieces and nephew, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence Kilburry, Cloneen, (e91x478) on Wednesday June 19th from 5pm with prayers at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday June 20th in The Church Of The Nativity, Cloneen at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. House private on Thursday morning please.