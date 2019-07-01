Deaths in Tipperary, Monday, July 1, 2019

The late Denis Deegan

The death has occurred of Denis Deegan, Barnadomeeny, Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary, June 30th 2019, suddenly, after a short illness at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons and daughter, John, Gerard, Denis, Mary, Pat, Noel and Brendan, son in law Michael, daughters in law Debbie, Mary, Mary, Siobhan, Mary Jo and Karen, his 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock with removal to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30 o’ clock with burial afterwards in Rearcross Cemetery.

The late Patricia (Patty) Grace

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) Grace (née O'Brien), Rathnaleen, Nenagh. Late of Templemore Road, Cloughjordan (Peacefully at home). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom and cherished sons Brian, Michael, Sean & Barry, sister Bernadette Treacy & brothers Tony and Donal, grandchildren Rory, Hannah, Cathal, Lauren, Kieran & Jamie, daughters-in-law Siobhain, Rita, Mary and Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at her home this Monday from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Funeral arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial in Lisboney Old Graveyard. House private on Tuesday, please.

The late John Lonergan

The death has occurred of John Lonergan, Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles. After a short illness. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael and Larry, sisters Eileen (Barry), Mary (Jones), Alice (Bourke), Margaret (Fitzgerald), & Sr. Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 1st July, from 5 o'c. to 7 o'c. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 2nd July, at 11.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sarah Monahan

The death has occurred of Sarah Monahan (née Flynn), 1 Brophy Terrace, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her daughters Esther, Valerie, Mary, Martina, Lisa, Deirdre and Michelle, sons John, Robert, Noel, David, Paul and Damien, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Monday evening from 5.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Private removal on Tuesday morning at 11.15am, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

The late Kay Skehan

The death has occurred of Kay Skehan (née Duggan), Fennor, Urlingford, Thurles. Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, following a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Martin, and loving mother of David, Patrick and Diane. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, daughters in law Anne Marie and Maeve, adored granson Michael, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Tuesday 2nd July from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe for Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in Fennor cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to ICU, Beaumont hospital.