Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The late Winifred (Winnie) Devaney

The death has occurred of Winifred (Winnie) Devaney (née Morrissey), Doonageeha, Newcastle, Clonmel. Predeceased by her loving husband Billy, brother John and sisters Mary and Ellen, Winnie passed away peacefully under the tender care of the staff at Elmgreen Nursing Home, Castleknock, Dublin. Beloved mother of John, Paul, William, Noeline and Mary, she will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren Peter, Alice, Liam, Conor, Diarmuid, Tadhg and Molly, sister Peg, brother Jimmy, sons-in-law Richard and Michael, daughters-in-law Ruth, Jo and Eleanor, sister-in-law Rita, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her son William’s home, Newcastle, Clonmel (Eircode E91 XY00) on Tuesday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Maura D'Arcy

The death has occurred of Maura D'Arcy, Los Angeles, USA and formerly of Dranganmore, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, May 3rd 2019, Maura. Memorial Mass will be held in the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler, Cahir, on Sunday, 7th July, 2019 at 10.30am followed by interment of ashes in Bansha Cemetery at 12.15pm.

The late Mary Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzpatrick (née Doran), 23 Moneen Court, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her son Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, daughters Anne and Sharon (Bunce, Co. Cork), sons Ger and Conor, sons-in-law John and Tony, daughter-in-law Teresa, grandchildren Jason, Evan, Eoin, Roisín, Aidan and Stephanie, sisters Anne and Patricia, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Private removal on Wednesday morning, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Stephen (Stevie) Gleeson

The death has occurred of Stephen (Stevie) Gleeson, Summerhill, Nenagh; Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. Tragically on 30th June 2019. Predeceased by his beloved grandparents Pat & Mary Hackett. Deeply regretted by his adoring parents Mark and Rita and cherished sister Nicole, grandparents Susan and Tim, aunts and uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of treasured friends. Reposing at his home in Lackenavea, Birdhill this Tuesday from 4 o’c to 8 o’c. Remains arriving to St. Mary’s of The Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 o’c followed by private Cremation.

The late Peggy Hanley

The death has occurred of Peggy Hanley (née Kinnane), Kiltilane, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Wife of the late Jack Hanley, cherished mother of Sandra (O’Doherty), John, Derek and Brian. Beloved mother-in-law of Eugene, Michelle, Geraldine and Louise. Adored grandmother of Eoghan, Catherine, Sarah, Conor, Drew, Niall, Conor and Ellen and great-grandmother of Jack and Rhys. Sadly missed by her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her large circle of friends. Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore on Wednesday morning at 10:30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Maureen Hanley

The death has occurred of Maureen Hanley (née Godfrey), Hollyford Village, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Greenane), June 29th 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, Maureen, wife of the late Timmy. Deeply regretted by her relatives and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite Tuesday evening (2nd July) from 5 o’c until 7 o’c. Arriving for burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary on Wednesday at 1 o’c.

The late Frances Hanly

The death has occurred of Frances Hanly (née Hayde), Cooleens Close, Clonmel, 1st July 2019. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Mick, sons Dominic and Michael, daughter Bernie, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Wednesday evening from 6 o'c to 8 o'c, arriving at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Dualla, at 8.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Maher

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Maher, Ballywalter, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary and formerly Curaheen, Drangan, Co. Tipperary, 30th June 2019, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Paddy, sadly missed by his nieces; Annette, Marie, Pearl, Nora and Catherine, nephews; Michael, Seamus and Donal, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Monday July 1st from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, with removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan, for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday July 2nd at 11am followed by burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Drangan.

The late Susan Walsh

The death has occurred of Susan Walsh, 38 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. Nicholas' Church. Burial after in St. Mary's Cemetery.