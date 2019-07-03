Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, July 3, 2019

The late Very Rev. Dean Philip Knowles

The death has occurred of The Very Rev. Dean Philip Knowles, priest-in-charge of Narraghmore, Timolin, Castledermot and Kinneagh parishes, retired Dean of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick’s Rock, Cashel. Late of Kingsgrove, Athy, Co. Kildare. Passed away peacefully in the care of St. Bridget’s Hospice, The Curragh on Tuesday 2nd July, 2019. Sadly missed by his sister Heather, brothers Herbert and David, sisters-in-law Anne and Jenny, nieces, nephews, good friends Con and Eileen Doyle, his fellow clergy, choir “In Cantorum”, extended family, neighbours and friends. Arriving at St. Mullin's Church, Timolin for 8pm Service of Reception on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019. Funeral Service at 11 am in St. James' Church, Castledermot, on Thursday, 4th July, 2019. Departing Castledermot on Thursday, 4th July, 2019, to arrive at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick's Rock, Cashel arriving at 3.30pm for the Eucharist in Thanksgiving and Remembrance. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

The late Morgan Bourke

The death has occurred of Morgan Bourke, Kilcommon Village, Thurles. July 2nd 2019, after a long illness at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving niece Kay, cousins, his great friends and neighbours.Reposing this Wednesday evening from 6.30 o' clock at McCormack's Funeral Home, Kilcommon, with removal at 8 o' clock to St. Patrick's Church, Kilcommon. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o' clock, burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

The late Teresa Crowe

The death has occurred of Teresa Crowe (née O'Dwyer), (Towerhill, Cappamore, Co. Limerick & formerly of Churchfield, Donohill, Co. Tipperary) July 1st 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Terry, Sean and the staff of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Teresa, beloved wife of the late John. Greatly missed by her daughters Maria (Daniels), Geraldine (Ahern) and Antoinette (Busteed), sons-in-law Matthew, John and Ripley, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, treasured grandchildren Aisling, James, Sean, Aoife, Abbie, Lucy, Patrick, Conor and Sophie, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Wednesday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The late Tom Hubbard

The death has occurred of Tom Hubbard, Mountain Rd., Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Tom, beloved husband of the late Kitty, died peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Martha's Nursing Home, Toureen, Cahir. He will be very sadly missed by his children Sarah, Seán, Claire, Karen, Tomás, Patrick and Kevin, brothers Seán, Seamus and Oliver, sister Kathleen, his 8 grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir (E21T970) on this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Friday morning for Reqiuem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kevin Reddan

The death has occurred of Kevin Reddan, Fadden House, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry, and formerly of Carrig, Tipperary surrounded by his loving family in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Eileen (Ogie) O'Sullivan-Reddan, his girls Megan, Shauna, Iona and Kate, his mother Bridget, sister Mary, brother Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Waking on Wednesday at his residence Station Road, Glenbeigh from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at 10.30am to St. James' Church, Glenbeigh on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

The late Robert (Bobby) Reeves

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Reeves, Boulea, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Finola, his son Pat and daughter Maria, son-in-law Mark, Josephine, grandchildren Aishling, Aoife, Emma and Shane, his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home Ballingarry, (E41 YD96) on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Buolick Cemetery. House private please.