Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, July 6, 2019

The late Annie Campbell

The death has occurred of Annie Campbell (née O'Meara), Rivervale Nursing Home and late of Beechwood, Kilruane, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paul, son Padraig and brothers Mick & Fr. Niall. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Nora Dwan, sister-in-law Sally O'Meara, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 4 o'c with removal at 5.30 o'c, arriving to Kilruane Church at 6 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 o'c followed by burial in the Nenagh Road Cemetery, Borrisokane.

The late John Byrne

The death has occurred of John Byrne, Monastery Close, Thurles, Tipperary; Kilmallock, Limerick; Killorglin, Kerry. July 4th. 2019. John, retired Detective Garda, Monastery Close, Thurles and formerly Dromin, Kilmallock. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the matron and staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Sadly missed by his loving wife Hazel, his son Sean, sisters, Maunie, Tilly, Kathleen, Teresa, Sheila, Geraldine and Frances, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Jack, Kate, Owen and Adam. Extended family, former colleagues and many friends. Service of thanksgiving on Saturday 6th at 11am at Thurles Baptist Church, Graigue, Moycarkey. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Edmund (Ned) Hall

The death has occurred of Edmund (Ned) Hall, Rockside and formerly of Friar Street, Cashel, Co.Tipperary. July 3rd 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Edmund (Ned), beloved husband of the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Geraldine, sons Michael, Eamonn, Noel, Kevin and Paul, son-in-law Ken, daughters-in-law Margurite, Majella, Geraldine, Mags and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am in St. John the Baptist Church followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.