Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, July 8, 2019

The late Maura Buckley

The death has occurred of Maura Buckley (née Kennedy), Glenbane, Holycross, Co. Tipperary. Formerly of Cooga, Upperchurch at St. Joseph's Hospital, Clonmel (peacefully), predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy and brother Michael; deeply regretted by her children Noel (Marlfield, Clonmel), James (Templeogue, Dublin), Eamon, Marian (Grace), (Crosspatrick), daughter-in-law Gaye, son-in-law Nickie, grandchildren Stephen, Gearoid, Maire and Dylan, brother Seamus (Kennedy), Lisheen Nursing Home, Rathcoole, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her home (E41TD37) on Monday evening from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm. Removal on Tuesday to Holycross Abbey arriving at 1.15 pm for Requiem Mass at 2 pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Lily Coen

The death has occurred of Lily Coen (née Foote), 2 Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Lily. Predeceased by her husband Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons David, Johnathan, Daniel, daughter Olivia, daughter in law Tina , son in law Aidan, adored grandchildren, brothers Pat and John, sisters in law,brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her residence in Ballinderry( Eir code E45H729 ) this Monday evening from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to Killbarron Church on Tuesday morning for Mass at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice. House private on Tuesday morning please.

The late John Maher

The death has occurred of John Maher, Modeshil, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, peacefully in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family. July 6th 2019. Predeceased by his loving parents; Tod and Josie and his brother; Tommy. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter; Julianne, partner; Helen, brothers; Pat, Joe, Michael and Ger, sisters; Maureen, Patricia, Kay, Marian, Geraldine and Anne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence Modeshil, Mullinahone ( E41P685) on Monday, July 8th, from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, July 9th, at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Ballingarry. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Kilkenny/Carlow Hospice Team.

The late Kathleen (Dolly) Meagher

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Dolly) Meagher (née Blanchfield), Cloughtaney, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary in her 103rd year peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny July 7th 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving sons; Liam, Joseph, and Michael, sister-in-law; Nellie, daughters-in-law; Angela, Mary and Bernie, Nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home Mullinahone, on Tuesday July 9th from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday July 10th in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Hannah Ryan

The death has occurred of Hannah Ryan (née Bailey), (Doon, Araglen, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary) July 6th 2019. Hannah, predeceased by her loving husband Benny. Deeply regretted by her sons Charlie, P.J, Colm and the late Con, daughters Kathleen, Josephine and Ailish, sister Maura, brothers John, Nat and Charles, brother-in-law, sisters-in- law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great -grandchildren, relatives and friends.Reposing at the Community Hall, Ballyporeen on Tuesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of The Assumption, Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyporeen.

The late Eamonn Sherlock

The death has occurred of Eamonn Sherlock, Portland, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Mary Sherlock, his sisters, Patricia D'Arcy (nee Sherlock) and Bernadette. Following an illness. Sadly missed by his loving and devoted family, his wife Mary, sons John-Paul and David, daughter Mary-Jane, his brothers Joseph, John and Seamus, sisters Gertrude (Boland), Kathleen (Christie), Eileen (Gleeson) and Agnes, nephews, nieces, cousins, grand nieces, grand nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, Nora White and all his extended family and friends.Reposing at Portumna Retirement Village this Monday evening from 5p.m to 8p.m. Arriving to St. Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha at 8:30p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2:30p.m. Followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.