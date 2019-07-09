Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, July 9, 2019

The late Denise Thornby

The death has occurred of Denise Thornby, Ballycraggan, Puckane, Co. Tipperary. Late of Bexleyheath, Kent, England. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry & cherished sons John & Robert, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral service takes place on Thursday 11th July in Killodiernan Church of Ireland at 2 o'c, followed by burial in Killodiernan Cemetery.

The late Seamus Lawrence

The death has occurred of Seamus Lawrence, Cahir Road, Cashel and formerly of Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, July 8th 2019, in the loving care of the matron and Staff at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Seamus, beloved brother of the late Thomas and Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Gerard, daughter Clare, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Aoife and Enda, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late PJ Peters

The death has occurred of PJ Peters, Ahenny, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New St., Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday evening, from 5pm, with removal at 6:30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Faugheen. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11:30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late James Ryan

The death has occurred of James Ryan, Knight's Crescent, Nenagh and formerly The Hill Bar, Summerhill, Nenagh and Ballinahinch, Co. Tipperary. July 7th 2019 peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Nenagh. Predeceased by his wife Philomena. Sadly missed by his loving sons Martin, Michael, Seamus and John Pio, daughter Siobhan, daughters in law Carol, Lisa and Nancy, grandchildren Michael, Clodagh, David, Chelsea, Caroline and Emmet, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday, 10th July, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday, 11th July, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Tyone Cemetery.