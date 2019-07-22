Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, July 22, 2019

The late Billy Cawley

The death has occurred of Billy Cawley, Church View, Littleton, Thurles. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his wife Valerie, sons Daniel and Mason, father William, grandfather Bill, brothers PJ, Tyler, Kyle and Logan, sisters Kim, Lucia, Megan and Brianna, nephews, nieces, mother in law Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, Aunt Sheena, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 22nd July, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Kevin's Church, Littleton at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (23rd) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John (Jack) Greene

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Greene, Ballydough, Milestone, Thurles. Following a short illness, in the loving care of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Predeceased by his sisters Josie, Nora (O'Dwyer) and Mary (O'Dwyer); deeply regretted by his nephews Mike and Seamus, nieces Manie, Joey, Noreen, Patricia and Catherine, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Monday evening from 6.30 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Hollyford on Tuesday morning at 11 am for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Alice Ryan

The death has occurred of Alice Ryan (née Connors), Currabaha, Templederry, Co, Tipperary; and Nenagh. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving sons Mattie, Tim, P.J., and Sean, daughter's Breda Power and Noeleen Ryan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Winnie Forry (England), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh (E41VX81) this Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm, followed by interment in Templederry New Cemetery.