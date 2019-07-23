Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The late Anne (Annie) Hannigan

The death has occurred of Anne (Annie) Hannigan (née Morrissey), 25 St. Molleran's, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary; Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. Reposing a Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Mark Ryan

The death has occurred of Mark Ryan, (Beechwood, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary & Gracepark Heights, Drumcondra & Dun Laoighaire Rathdown County Council) 18th July 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Simon & Patricia, sister Louise, brother Cormac, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, colleagues & a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 5’oc to 7.30’oc funeral to arrive to Kilruane Church on Wednesday morning at 10.45a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

The late Alice Ryan

The death has occurred of Alice Ryan (née Connors), Currabaha, Templederry, Co, Tipperary; and Nenagh. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving sons Mattie, Tim, P.J., and Sean, daughter's Breda Power and Noeleen Ryan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Winnie Forry (England), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh (E41VX81) this Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm, followed by interment in Templederry New Cemetery.