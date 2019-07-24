Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, July 24, 2019

The late PJ Cronin

The death has occurred of P.J. Cronin, Railway Cottages, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, and formerly of Tulllahought, Co. Kilkenny. P.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning in the loving care of his family and the staff of Waterford University Hospital after a courageous battle with illness. Devoted father to Chloe, Nicole and Jamie, he will be sadly missed by his beloved children, grandchildren Evan and Jayce, son-in-law Keith, step-father Mick, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his wide circle of friends. Reposing at his step-father Mick’s house, Chapel Road, Kilsheelan (Eircode E91 A0W8) on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

The late Edward (Ned) Finn

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Finn, Kilfithmone, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephew, sister-in-law, relatives, very good neighbours and friends.Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh (E41 VX81) this Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Drom. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joe Kinane

The death has occurred of Joe Kinane, Mountain Road, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Joe passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving partner Kitty, his children Bianca, Chantal and Darren, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Cahir for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anne (Annie) Hannigan

The death has occurred of Anne (Annie) Hannigan (née Morrissey), 25 St. Molleran's, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary; Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. Reposing a Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.