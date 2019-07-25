Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, July 25, 2019

The late Leslie J. Dowley

The death has occurred of Leslie J. Dowley, Oak Park, Carlow; Dunmore East, Waterford, previously of Carrick on Suir. July 24th 2019 suddenly surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Cora, much loved dad of Robert, Douglas, Susan, Tanya and Lesley, treasured grandfather of Jennifer, Sarah, Matthew, Alex, Evan, Jack, James, Aaron, Emma, Lauren and Andrew. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Orla & Carolyn, sons-in-law Rod, Jim & Padraig, sister Gillian, brothers Frank (deceased) Raymond and Peter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Thursday evening.

The late James McGrath

The death has occurred of James McGrath, Moycarkey, Thurles. Suddenly. Beloved husband of Catherine (née O'Connor, Grange), devoted father to Hannah (Crosse), Margaret-Mary, Edwina and Antonia. Deeply regretted by his sisters Kitty (Campion, Woodsgift) and Mary (Ryan, Clogher), brothers Paddy and John, son-in-law Charles, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, loyal neighbours and friends.Reposing at his family home, Moycarkey Village (E41 DA24) on Thursday 25th July from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to St Peter's Church, Moycarkey on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Martin (Murt) McGrath

The death has occurred of Martin (Murt) McGrath, 8 Limerick Road, Roscrea, Co.Tipperary. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5.30 with removal at 6.30, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10.00 followed by private cremation.