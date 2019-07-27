Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, July 27, 2019

The late Thomas Maher

The death has occurred of Thomas Maher, Castlemoyle, Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and Foxrock, Dublin, formerly of Madrid, Spain. July 25th 2019, unexpectedly at his mother’s home in Castlemoyle. Thomas, eldest son of the late T.J. and partner of the late José Almenar Peralta. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Betty, sister Julianne, brother Denis, nephews Colin and Donnacha, grandniece Hailie Rose, extended family, relatives, friends and special companion Aurelia. Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11am. Cremation takes place on Monday in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 3pm.

The late Brendan Ryan

The death has occurred of Brendan Ryan, Ashmore House, John Street, Cashel and formerly of Carhue Bridge, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. July 25th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Brendan, beloved brother of the late Andrew and Maurice. Deeply missed by his loving wife Wally, daughter Tula, sons Michael and Laurence, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Ide and Fon, beloved grandchildren Adam, Ruby and Sarah, sisters Maura, Sr. Joan, Teresa and Phil, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence this Saturday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in St. John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street.

The late William Bunter Billy Kennedy

The death has occurred of William Bunter Billy Kennedy, 46 Assumption Park, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. And 6 Regent Court, Briggate, Leeds, UK. Predeceased by his wife Carol. Deeply regretted by his daughter Nicola, sons Ryan, Brendan and Sean, grandchildren, brothers Peader and Joe, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, dear friend Jimmy, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home on Monday (29th) evening from 6.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late Sr. Killian Searson

The death has occurred of Sr. Killian Searson, (Cork and Templemore, Co. Tipperary.) The death has taken place on July 25th 2019, at the Convent of Mercy, St Maries of the Isle, Cork, of Sister Killian Searson, daughter of the late Richard and Margaret Searson and sister of the late Mary Searson. Deeply regretted by her community at St Maries of the Isle, the Sisters of Mercy, Southern Province, her relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in the Convent Chapel on Saturday (27th), at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in St James' Cemetery, Chetwynd.

The late Leslie J. Dowley

The death has occurred of Leslie J. Dowley, Oak Park, Carlow; Dunmore East, Waterford; previously of Carrick on Suir. July 24th 2019 suddenly surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Cora, much loved dad of Robert, Douglas, Susan, Tanya and Lesley, treasured grandfather of Jennifer, Sarah, Matthew, Alex, Evan, Jack, James, Aaron, Emma, Lauren and Andrew. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Orla & Carolyn, sons-in-law Rod, Jim & Padraig, sister Gillian, brothers Frank (deceased) Raymond and Peter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial on Sunday (July 28th) in Killea Cemetery, Dunmore East at 11.30am.