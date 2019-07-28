Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, July 28, 2019

The late William (Benji) Hayden

The death has occurred of William (Benji) Hayden, Bohernanave, Thurles. After a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen, brother Tommy, sister Marian. Deeply regretted by his brothers Dermot and Seamus, nephews, nieces, brother in law Jerry, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 29th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (30th) at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late John Keating

The death has occurred of John Keating, Hillview, Drangan, Co.Tipperary; Ballingarry (SR), Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his family, his brother Davy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ronans Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Removal on Monday to the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Mullinahone.

The late Joan Carroll

The death has occurred of Joan Carroll (née Quirke). On July 26, 2019 (The Wood Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght and formerly of Lorrha, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) (peacefully) after a long illness, bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital; beloved wife of the late Hugh, loving mam of Pamela, Paul and Brian and adored nana of Anna, Laura, Killian, Kevin, Ciarán and Jamie; sadly missed by her loving children, son-in-law Seán, daughters-in-law Suzy and Sandra, grandchildren, sister Catherine, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm and also on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Dominic's Church, Millbrook Lawns and afterwards for burial in Mount Venus Cemetery.

The late Brendan Ryan (Andy)

The death has occurred of Brendan Ryan (Andy), Ashmore House, John Street, Cashel and formerly of Carhue Bridge, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. July 25th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Brendan, beloved brother of the late Andrew and Maurice. Deeply missed by his loving wife Wally, daughter Tula, sons Michael and Laurence, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Ide and Fon, beloved grandchildren Adam, Ruby and Sarah, sisters Maura, Sr. Joan, Teresa and Phil, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in St. John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street.