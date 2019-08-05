Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, August 5, 2019

The late John (JJ) Ryan

The death has occurred of James John (J.J.) Ryan, An Chuirt, Monard, Co. Tipperary. August 3, 2019. James John (J.J.) Age 11. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, father James, mother Michelle, loving sisters Ciara and twin sister Lucy, grandmother Mary (Mo), uncles, aunts, cousins, his school - Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at his residence on Monday evening, from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St Nicholas' Church, Solohead at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to LauraLynn Foundation.

The late Thomas (Tom) Lonergan

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Lonergan, Neddins, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, E91 R202. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 2nd August 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Willie John, daughters Denise (Berry), Marita (Hennessy), Kate (O'Gorman), daughter-in-law Joan, sons-in-law Ciarán, Moss and Alan, grandchildren Jamie, Darragh, Ellie, Amelia, May and Nora, sisters Maureen (Lonergan), Anne (Hanrahan) and Kathleen (English), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. 12 noon Mass on Monday, 5th August in the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan. Burial afterwards in Grange Churchyard Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland & Cahir Day Care Centre. House private Monday morning.

The late Richard Morris

The death has occurred of Richard Morris, Clougherailly Beg, Loughmore, Co.Tipperary. Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his father Richard, mother Elsie and nephew David Brennan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Breda, his beloved children Katie, Richard and Tristan, mother-in-law Breda, father-in-law Johnsie, sisters Mary Lanigan and Ellie Brennan, brothers Phil, Martin and Noel, brothers-in-law Joe Joe Brennan, John Lanigan, Michael Bourke and John Bourke, sisters-in-law Patricia Morris and Lisa Morris, much loved nieces and nephews, aunts, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Tom (Tommy) Noonan

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy) Noonan, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary. On August 3rd 2019, peacefully at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Tom (Tommy), beloved son of the late Dan and Hannah and brother of the late Dan, John and Mick. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary (Burke), brother Maurice, nephews, the Cunningham family, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny on this Monday from 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. followed by removal to Kilbehenny Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyporeen.

The late Maureen Ryle

The death has occurred of Maureen Ryle (née O'Reilly), (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Shevry, Co. Tipperary) August 2nd, 2019 (peacefully) after a long illness, bravely borne, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Joe) and cherished mother of Tomás, Joseph, Nora, Kevin and Edel. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Wendy, son-in-law Eamon, sister Bernadette, brother Tom, grandchildren Martin, Saoirse, Fionn, Ruaidhrí, Síofra, relatives and friends.Reposing at her home on Monday evening (August 5th) between 3 o’c and 7 o’c. Removal on Tuesday morning (August 6th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker, Lucan, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harolds Cross.