Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, August 6, 2019

The late Josephine Nugent

The death has occurred of Josephine Nugent (née Treanor), Greenane Villa, Convent Road, Clonmel and formerly of Kenmare, Co Kerry. Josephine passed away peacefully on Monday at The Cottage Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Tony, she will be sadly missed by her sons Gerald, Michael, Tony and Stanley, daughter Catherine, sister Eisha (Florida, USA), grandchildren, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Ann Maria, Blanca, Niamh & Marguerite, brother-in-law Kevin Nugent, sister-in-law Teresa Treanor, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Keith Langton

The death has occurred of Keith Langton, Cluain Caoin andShamrock Court, Nenagh. Unexpectedly at home, 3/8/19. Recently pre-deceased by his beloved mother Bernie. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Marcella and much cherished daughter Alysha-Mai, his heartbroken father Mick and sisters Alex and Anita, aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Eileen Cahill

The death has occurred of Eileen Cahill (née Coppinger), 36 Ard Mhuire, Thurles. Eileen, predeceased by her husband Martin, deeply regretted by her loving son Martin, daughter Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law Toddy, brother Paddy, sister Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, 6th August from 5pm to 6.30pm arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 7th August at 11am, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Richard Morris

The death has occurred of Richard Morris, Clougherailly Beg, Loughmore, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his father Richard, mother Elsie and nephew David Brennan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Breda, his beloved children Katie, Richard and Tristan, mother-in-law Breda, father-in-law Johnsie, sisters Mary Lanigan and Ellie Brennan, brothers Phil, Martin and Noel, brothers-in-law Joe Joe Brennan, John Lanigan, Michael Bourke and John Bourke, sisters-in-law Patricia Morris and Lisa Morris, much loved nieces and nephews, aunts, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday Evening from 4 pm. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore at 8 pm, to arrive at 8-45 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11-30 am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Novas Center.

The late Nicky Cooney

The death has occurred of Nicky Cooney, Coolataggle, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his grandfather Nicky Cooney (SNR). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Frank and Patrice, brothers Luke, Will, Ed and Rob, grandparents Noel and Teenie Kinane, (Ballintemple, Dundrum) and Mary Cooney, (St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen), uncles, aunts, cousins, girlfriend Gretta, extended family and friends.Reposing at his home (E41 H7Y0) this Wednesday evening from 4 O'Clock to 8 O'Clock. Removal on Thursday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh for Requiem Mass at 11 O'Clock, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The late Maura Guilfoyle

The death has occurred of Maura Guilfoyle (née Skehan), Templetuohy, Thurles. Maura, formerly of Lisheen, Moyne, died peacefully in Padre Pio nursing home in Holycross. She is pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy and son Frank. She is deeply regretted by her daugher Sadie, sons Seamus and Tom, son-in-law John O'Connell and daughter-in-law Aine Hassett, sister-in-law Margaret Skehan, grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Malone's Funeral Home Templemore (entrance off Church Avenue) on Tuesday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy, arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial immediately afterwards in Templetuohy cemetery.

The late Mary O'Connell

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connell (née Purcell), Courtbrack, Cork and late of Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary. On August 5th 2019 peacefully at her home Mary (nee Purcell) beloved wife of Denis and loving mother of Martin, Ann, Marion(Buckley), Celine(Larkin), Daniel, Denise, and Aisling. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, sons-in-law Mícéal and Martin, Denise and Aisling’s fiancés Dave and Dave, Martin’s partner Elka, grandchildren Darragh, Éanna, Ríoghan, Múireann, John and Jacob, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at St Joseph’s Church, Courtbrack, Wednesday (7th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by prayers. Requiem Mass at 12 noon Thursday (8th). Funeral afterwards to St Lachteen’s Cemetery, Stuake.

The late Michael Vaughan

The death has occurred of Michael Vaughan, St Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town. (Unexpectedly). Predeceased by his parents Paddy & Rita & brother Dónal. Brother of John, Breda (O’Neill), Pat, Tommy & Mary (Nagle). Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town Tuesday (Aug 6th) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.