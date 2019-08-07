Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The late Jack William Downey

The death has occurred of Jack William Downey, Ard Caoin, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Glengarriff, Co. Cork. 5th August 2019, suddenly at Cork University Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Elaine (nee Quigley, Callan) and Johnny, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and his Clonmel Óg family. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Mary Donnelly

The death has occurred of Mary Donnelly (née Fogarty), Nodstown and formerly of Synone, Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, August 6th 2019, peacefully, at Waterford University Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving family Fr. Jimmy (P.P. Doon), T.J., Martina Kelly, Ann Casey, Tricia and Declan, sons-in-law Liam and Jimmy, daughters-in-law Michelle and Joanne, grandchildren Fiona, Ian, Gary, James, Alan, Evan, Emma, Jack and Ciara, great-granddaughter Demi, brother Tom, sister Margaret Tuohy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5pm with Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Eileen Mulligan

The death has occurred of Eileen Mulligan (née Garry), Ashley Park, Ardcroney, Nenagh. Formerly of 15 The Grove, Abbeyside, Dungarvan. At University Hospital Limerick Surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Vincent, dearly loved mother to Joe, Geraldine (Bolger), John and Aileen (Phelan). Sadly missed by her much adored grandchildren Vincent, Sarah, Tim, David, Ian, Cormac, Amy and Orla, great-grandchildren Nessa & Vincent, daughters-in-law Edel & Bridget, sons-in-law Michael & Eamonn, brother-in-law Billy, sister-in-law Bridget, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing a Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to Puckane Church at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney Cemetery. "Family flowers only please".

The late Derek Gavin

The death has occurred suddenly of Derek Gavin, Ahanish, Ogonnelloe, Clare / Tipperary / Limerick. Predeceased by his father Christy. Deeply regretted by his mother Joan and family. Funeral Mass at 2pm in St. Molua’s Church Ogonnelloe on Thursday the 8th of August, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. By the wishes of his family, the family home is strictly private. May his gentle soul rest in peace