Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, August 19, 2019

The late Teresa (Derrie) Morrissey

The death has occurred of Teresa (Derrie) Morrissey (née White), Ciamaltha Meadows & late of Silver Street, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Donie, parents Patrick & Johnanna and her brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Arlene, brother Liam, sister in law Rene, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. House private, please.

The late Very Rev. Fr. Tom Seymour

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Fr. Tom Seymour, The Presbytery, Church Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Formerly of Lansdowne, Portroe, (peacefully), at Milford Care Centre, predeceased by his parents James and Johanna, brothers Liam, Michael, Patrick and James. Deeply regretted by his loving family brothers Denis and John (Kilkenny), sisters-in-law Norah and Anna, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Bishop Fintan Monahan, priests and religious in Killaloe Diocese, relatives, friends and parishoners of the various parishes that he administered.Reposing on Tuesday at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery, Portroe. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Angela Casey

The death has occurred of Angela Casey (née Mackey). Late of 43 Woodlands Heights, Carrick-beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am, followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on Wednesday. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Solas Centre.

The late Catherine (Kitty) Norton

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Norton (née Meagher), Bouleakeale, The Commons, Thurles and Strathmore Lodge, Callan, Co Kilkenny. Kitty passed away peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, sisters Nancy, Joan, Nellie and brothers Paddy and Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Donal, Thomas, Billy and Paul, daughters Noreen(Kilkenny), Bernie Meagher (Clonmel), Mary Raleigh (Surrey, UK) and Patricia Norton (Kilkenny and Brussels). Sadly missed by her brother Tom and sister Sr Mary De Paul (UK), her sisters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and large circle of friends.Reposing in Ronans Funeral Home Ballingarry on Monday, 19th August, from 4pm to 8pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 20th August, at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny.

The late Rita Hickey

The death has occurred of Rita Hickey (née Hourigan), Ballinagrana, Emly, Co. Tipperary, 16th August 2019 Rita. Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, brother Liam Hourigan, sisters Mary Donovan, Sr. Joan & Betty O' Dwyer. Sadly misses by her heartbroken daughter Elaine, son-in-law Jim Corby, grandchildren Marguerite, James & Ruth, sister-in-law Marian, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am in Emly church. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The late John Reidy

The death has occurred of John Reidy, Moate Commons, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Rosemount, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, August 16th 2019, suddenly at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken wife Catherine, adored son Paudie & daughter Emma, son in law Adrian, daughter in law Caroline, mother Emma, grandchildren Lauren-Beth, Claudine, Tess & Billy, brothers Paddy & Michael, sisters Josephine & Una, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncle, relatives & friends.Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The late Anne Prendergast

The death has occurred of Anne Prendergast (née Boland), Monroe, Lisronagh, Clonmel. Predeceased by her brother Brendan, Anne passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Mick and devoted mother of Nikki (Shanahan), Robbie, Mark & Shauna, she will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, parents Sean and Peggy (Boland), brothers, sisters, grandchildren Matthew, Ben, Luke & Leah, son-in-law Dave, aunt, uncle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon at St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.