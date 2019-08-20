Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, August 20, 2019

The late Philip O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Philip O'Halloran, Slievenamon View, Kilsheelan, Clonmel. Philip passed away at home on Monday. Devoted father of Sophia, Jack and Jayden, he will be sadly missed by his loving children, mother Gillian, father John, brother John, grandparents Tommy & Eileen Campbell, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 HF90) on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to C-Saw, Clonmel. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late Mary O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donnell (née McDonnell), Marion Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary (formerly of Derryclooney, New Inn, Cashel) tragically following a traffic accident. 17th of August 2019, Predeceased by her father Johnny, mother Josie and brother Enda. Treasured mother of Eamon óg, Hugh, Judi and Declan. Grandmother to Emily, Cathal, Darragh, Molly, Lochlann, Daisy & Florence, son-in-law Paul, Hugh’s partner Pauline, Eamon partner Karena, brother John, sisters-in-law Olive & Sandra, Sr. Mary Britton, Australia, aunt, uncles, nephew, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore on Tuesday, 20th August, from 4 p.m. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 7 pm, to arrive at 7-45 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10 30 a.m. following by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Emergency Services Benevolent Fund.

The late Mary Poulson

The death has occurred of Mary Poulson (née Carroll), Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England and formerly Hopkin's Lane, Clonmel. Dearly beloved, Mary passed on 22nd May, 2019 at Southend University Hospital, England, beloved sister of the late Joan (Sweeney) Pat (Wall) and Betty (Donovan). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Chris, sons David and Richard, daughter Debbie, daughters-in-law Katherine and Sharon, son-in-law Wayne, grandchildren James, Tom, Ashley, Jack, Liam and Erin, brothers Jimmy, John and Denis, sister Olive (Davis), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Service took place at Southend Crematorium on 17th June, 2019. A Memorial Mass for Mary will take place on Saturday 24th August, 2019 at 1.00p.m. at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Clonmel, followed by interment of remains at St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Tom Cooney

The death has occurred of Tom Cooney, Abington, Murroe, Co. Limerick, formerly of Goldengarden, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. August 18th 2019 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing home Newport. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eilish (nee Keays), son Thomas, daughter Breda, son in law Michael, sisters Joan Tuohy and Bridie Doyle, sister-in-law Nonie Cooney Birmingham U.K. also Eilish’s brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Tuesday, 20th, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 21st, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards to Abington Cemetery.

The late Michael Crowe

The death has occurred of Michael Crowe, Cloneyharp, Clonoulty, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, August 17th 2019. (Unexpectedly) Michael: Pre-Deceased by his father Michael, mother Ellen and brother John, Sadly missed by his Loving Family, his partner Margaret, brother Tom, sisters Mary(Ralph),Teresa, Helen (Forrestall) and Martina(Horgan), aunt, uncles, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Hayes Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty this Tuesday (August 20th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

The late Sean Donnelly

The death has occurred of Sean Donnelly, 20 Towerhill, Tipperary. (Suddenly) Deeply regretted by his loving wife Trish and beloved children Shane, Jason, Edel, Chloe and Ryan, daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren Patrick and Mae, mother Nora, father Jimmy, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts Nance and Kit, mother-in-law Brid, father-in-law Val, extended family, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.Reposing on Wednesday evening at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Heart Foundation.

The late Kathleen (Kate) Hogan

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kate) Hogan (née Turner), Ormond Drive and late of Shannonvale, Dromineer, Nenagh. Late of Newport. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved son Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John and her cherished family Sharon, Katie, Thomas, David and Louise, grandchildren & great-grandson, brothers Paddy, Thomas, Mike and John, Sisters Nuala & Margaret, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and kind friends.Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Carrig Church, Ballycommon on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial afterwards in Killodiernan Graveyard Puckane. "House private please".