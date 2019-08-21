Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, August 21, 2019

The late Jeremiah Healy

The death has occurred of Jeremiah Healy, Slievenamon Road, Thurles. Jeremiah deeply regretted by his wife Gabrielle, sons Gerard, Declan and Diarmuid, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Catherine (Allen), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, and predeceased by his brother Ted Healy and sister Nan Meade. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, Thursday 22nd August 2019 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles arriving 7.30. Funeral Mass Friday 23rd August at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late David O'Brien

The death has occurred of David O'Brien, Coille Bheithe and formerly of Solsborough, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his heartbroken fiancee Megan, daughters Jennifer, Edwina, Rita, Vera and their mother Brigid, grandchildren Sam, Barry and Freya, brothers and sisters Maria, Joan, Christopher, Deirdre, Jim, Desmond, Fiona and Jacqueline, extended family, relatives and many friends. Reposing on Thursday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94) from 5pm until 7pm. Cremation Service on Friday at 2pm in Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon (V14 PV30). Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Gerard Ryan

The death has occurred of Gerard Ryan, Roscrea Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and London, 18th of August 2019, treasured Uncle of the late Caoimhe Ryan, deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Margaret and Paddy, sister Margaret, brothers Noel and Patrick, sisters-in-law Maureen and Marion, nephews, Thady and Seamus, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later