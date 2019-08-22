Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, August 22, 2019

The late Tom O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Tom O'Donnell, Garrandee, New Inn, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, August 21st 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of Mary O’Connor and her Staff at Acorn Lodge, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas (Tom), beloved husband of the late Nora (nee O’Donnell). Deeply regretted by his daughters Claire Delany, Bernie Pollard, Mary Hemeryck and Veronica Collins, sons Tom and Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Elizabeth (Teasy) O'Connor

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Teasy) O'Connor (née O'Gorman), Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of St Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Maurice. Deeply regretted by her sons Jimmy, John and Maurice, daughters Elizabeth and Nora, grandchildren Keith, Mark, Zoe, Jilly, Amy, Triona, Brian and Caroline, great-grandchildren Florianne, Alex, Rose and Florence, daughters in law Joyce and Una, sons in law Ted and Ian, sister Bridie (Eyres), brothers Jackie, Findar and Bruno, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 23rd August from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles on Saturday 24th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Karla Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Karla Fitzgerald, Borrisokane, Tipperary; Dublin. Passed away suddenly and peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loving partner of James and much loved and adored daughter of Phillis and Damien, sister of Gemma, Mitchelle, Lauren, Hayleigh and Michaela. Karla will be sadly missed by her loving and heartbroken partner, parents, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, her large circle of friends and work colleague. Reposing at her sister Gemma’s residence 28 Fairgreen, Borrisokane this Thursday afternoon from 12:30p.m. Removal on Friday to Shannon Crematorium for service at 3p.m. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to BrúColumbanus, Witon, Cork. House Private on Friday morning please.

The late Josephine (Josie) Ryan

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Ryan, Ormond Street and late of Ballymacue, Kilruane, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces & nephews, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Kilruane Church on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Kilruane Graveyard.

The late Jeremiah Healy

The death has occurred of Jeremiah Healy, Slievenamon Road, Thurles. Jeremiah deeply regretted by his wife Gabrielle, sons Gerard, Declan and Diarmuid, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Catherine (Allen), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, and predeceased by his brother Ted Healy and sister Nan Meade. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, Thursday 22nd August 2019 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles arriving 7.30. Funeral Mass Friday 23rd August at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late David O'Brien

The death has occurred of David O'Brien, Coille Bheithe and formerly of Solsborough, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his heartbroken fiancee Megan, daughters Jennifer, Edwina, Rita, Vera and their mother Brigid, grandchildren Sam, Barry and Freya, brothers and sisters Maria, Joan, Christopher, Deirdre, Jim, Desmond, Fiona and Jacqueline, extended family, relatives and many friends. Reposing on Thursday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94) from 5pm until 7pm. Cremation Service on Friday at 2pm in Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon (V14 PV30). Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.