Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, August 23, 2019

The late Oliver Doyle

The death has occurred of Oliver Doyle. Formerly Graiguenamanagh Co. Kilkenny and late of Rathloose Powerstown, Clonmel. Died at home, peacefully, following a long illness bravely borne. Sadly misssed by his loving wife Josephine, daughters Johanna, Sara and Martha, sons Cathal and Peter, sister Kitty, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Matthew, Ciaran and Louis, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, this Friday evening from 5 o'clock with evening prayers at 6.30 o'clock. Removal to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. House private please.

The late John O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of John O'Dwyer, Cluain Na Seimre, Two Mile Borris, Thurles. Formerly of Killahara, Dovea, Thurles. After a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his son John, daughters Tara, Rose, Noreen, Bernadette, Pamela, Lisa and Georgina, their mother Bridget, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, special friend Breda, sisters Ann O'Shea (Dovea), Kathleen Carew (Thurles) and Mary O'Donghue (UK), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 24th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Loughmore Church on Sunday, 25th August, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Private cremation and interment at a later date.

The late Elizabeth (Teasy) O'Connor

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Teasy) O'Connor (née O'Gorman), Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of St Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Maurice. Deeply regretted by her sons Jimmy, John and Maurice, daughters Elizabeth and Nora, grandchildren Keith, Mark, Zoe, Jilly, Amy, Triona, Brian and Caroline, great-grandchildren Florianna, Alex, Rose and Florence, daughters-in-law Joyce and Una, sons-in-law Ted and Ian, sister Bridie (Eyres), brothers Jackie, Finbar and Bruno, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 23rd August from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 24th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Gerard Ryan

The death has occurred of Gerard Ryan, Roscrea Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and London, 18th of August 2019, treasured uncle of the late Caoimhe Ryan. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Margaret and Paddy, sister Margaret, brothers Noel and Patrick, sisters-in-law Maureen and Marion, nephews, Thady and Seamus, relatives and friends.Reposing in Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Tom O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Tom O'Donnell, Garrandee, New Inn, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, August 21st 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of Mary O’Connor and her Staff at Acorn Lodge, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas (Tom), beloved husband of the late Nora (nee O’Donnell). Deeply regretted by his daughters Claire Delany, Bernie Pollard, Mary Hemeryck and Veronica Collins, sons Tom and Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.